WAVES 2025: Shraddha Kapoor Gives Boss Babe Vibes In A Classic Blazer

Shraddha Kapoor is a total powerhouse when it comes to fashion. Whether it is a holiday look, red carpet glam, festive fit, or a casual night out, the actress just knows how to nail every single look like a true fashionista.

On Friday, the diva walked into the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVE) and left all fashion lovers completely breathless. Are you wondering what she wore? Well, Shraddha gave corpcore fashion a cool, modern twist, and totally owned the art of layering. While this is okay for an air-conditioned space, but might be a hot for the weather.

Shraddha Kapoor looks elegantly chic at WAVE Summit 2025. Photo: Instagram/shraddhakapoor

Shraddha rocked a white blazer- the perfect choice for the current scorching sun. The super chic piece featured full sleeves, a lapel collar and button detailing. The actress teamed it up with classic blue denims that gave it a casual edge. The star kept the blazer unbuttoned and wore a neon red top underneath. The U-neckline top added the much-needed pop of colour to the look.

To elevate the ensemble (literally), Shraddha slipped into a pair of nude heels. Missing some bling? She amped up the look with a chunky gold necklace and minimal earrings- just enough sparkle without going overboard.

Shraddha's makeup game? On point! The actress served soft pink glam goals with pink lips, a hint of blush on the cheeks and mascara-coated lashes. She ditched the kohl and liner, but her perfectly arched brows were doing all the talking.

Tying it all together, Shraddha Kapoor left her hair open in a soft, wavy fashion.

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit officially kicked off on May 1. Shraddha Kapoor attended Day 2 of the event, which is being held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. During the event, Shraddha had a conversation with Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram (Meta). The segment, titled Fireside Chat- Trends and Virality, saw Adam and Shraddha discussing an interesting topic: How Gen Z Consumes Content.

