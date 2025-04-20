Shraddha Kapoor Serves Minimal Beauty Goals In Dewy Base And Glossy Lips

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to leave her mark wherever she goes. From her stunning fashion looks to her subtle beauty looks. The star is a firm believer of keeping it clean and minimal, and her recent look is proof. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures looking fine as ever in a minimalist makeup look.

In the pictures, we can see Shraddha in a very clean girl makeup look with a seamless and dewy base, lots of highlighter at all the right places, an ample amount of blush, bronzed and contoured cheeks, metallic eyes with silver eyeshadow, wispy lashes, winged liner, arched brows, and light mauve lips topped with gloss for the extra shine. The star further elevated her look by styling her hair in a messy bun with a few fringes framing her face.

Shraddha also accessorised her look with a few golden necklaces and earrings that perfectly complemented her look just fine.