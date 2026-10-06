'I Was The Love Of My Husband's Life': Rani Mukerji On The Inspiration Behind Love Stories Like <i>Saiyaara</i>

Saiyaara won the People's Choice Award at the NAB IFFM (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) Awards 2026 at the 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2026. The recognition was a testament to Saiyaara's popularity with global audiences and the connection it forged with them.

Rani Mukerji received the award and spoke highly of why the film worked, praising Mohit Suri and lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. She also shared a sweet take on what inspired her husband, producer Aditya Chopra, to make such love stories.

She said, "Okay, I'd like to say that I had no contribution to this film. But the only contribution I had was that I was the love of my husband's life, so he's quite inspired to make love stories."

She added, "I would like to say that Mohit Suri is an excellent filmmaker. Aneet, Ahaan, all the people who are associated with Saiyaara, the team, because I don't think a film gets an award without the hard work of the entire team put together. Of course, the music director, the lyric writers, and of course, this award is given to Saiyaara all thanks to you guys. You guys are the reason why this award is given to Saiyaara, so thank you to all the audiences around the world for giving so much love to Saiyaara. Thank you."

Saiyaara was produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF) and was presented by Aditya Chopra.

Background

Released in July last year, the musical romance emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2025.

Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film went on to gross Rs 577 crore worldwide.

It became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history.

The film also marked a significant turning point for its lead actors. Saiyaara introduced Ahaan Panday to Bollywood, while Aneet Padda, who previously appeared in Kajol's Salaam Venky, stepped into her first leading role with the project.

The story follows Krish, a struggling musician, who falls in love with Vaani Batra, an aspiring journalist and poet.

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