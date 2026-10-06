"We Can At Least Try": Atlee Wants To Take Vijay Sethupathi's <i>Baththa</i> To The Oscars

Filmmaker Atlee has a much bigger dream for the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Baththa and wants to take the movie to the Oscars. The film, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, has received a good response from viewers.

At the film's success meet, Atlee said so many of his biggest career dreams once sounded impossible. From working with Vijay to making a film with Shah Rukh Khan, the director has already turned some of those dreams into reality.

Now, he wants to try something even bigger with Baththa. The filmmaker said he is ready to make all the efforts to take the film to the Academy Awards.

Atlee said, “My wish is to take Baththa to the Oscars. There is nothing wrong with having such dreams, right? When I was in school, if I had said that I wanted to make a film with Vijay Anna, everyone would have laughed at me. If I had said that I would make a film with Shah Rukh Khan, they would have reacted the same way.”

“All of these are simply dreams and ambitions. I have already achieved some of those dreams. In the same way, I also wish to take Raaka to the Oscars. If that sounds wrong, please forgive me. It is just a dream and we can at least try. If all of you support me, I will definitely go and stand there. And when I go there, I promise I will speak only in Tamil.”

Baththa marks Atlee's third project with Vijay Sethupathi. The duo previously worked together on Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Other than Vijay, Baththa also stars Lijomol Jose, Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra and Hari Krishnan.

Atlee's next film, Raaka, is a sci-fi drama with advanced visual effects. Starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the film made it into the Guinness World Records for the most people motion captured in real time. A total of 37 performers were captured at the same time during one session.

Also Read: Baththa X Review: Vijay Sethupathi Is 'Soulful', Child Actor Sai 'Major Plus'