Murad Khetani Reveals Why <i>Baththa</i> Was The Right Choice For His Tamil Debut

Murad Khetani is expanding his presence in South Indian cinema with Baththa, his first Tamil film, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, marks another collaboration between Khetani and filmmaker Atlee, with whom he shares a close professional and personal bond.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Cine1 Studios producer opened up about the film's response, his decision to venture into Tamil cinema and his equation with Atlee and Priya Atlee.

Talking about the response to Baththa, Murad said he was happy to see the film reaching audiences. He added that a producer hopes the effort and conviction behind a project connect with viewers.

Baththa holds special significance for Murad Khetani as his first Tamil release. “For me, Baththa is also an important film because it marks my first Tamil release, so it will always hold a special place in my heart,” he said.

Asked what prompted him to venture into the South Indian film industry, Murad credited Atlee and the team behind Baththa. He explained that their existing relationship and mutual trust made the move feel natural rather than a calculated attempt to enter a new market.

“Atlee sir and I share a great bond, and there is a lot of mutual trust and understanding between us,” he said, adding that the team's passion for the project gave him confidence.

Murad also spoke about his belief in stories that connect with audiences regardless of language or geography. For him, the project was less about entering a different film industry and more about working on a good story with people he trusted.

“Baththa gave me that opportunity, and I am really happy that my first Tamil film has been this experience,” he added.

Baththa is Murad and Atlee's second collaboration. The two previously worked together on Baby John (2024).

Praising Atlee's approach to filmmaking, Murad described him as someone with a strong sense of the stories he wants to tell. He particularly appreciates the filmmaker's conviction and the energy he brings to a project.

“Working with Atlee sir has been a great experience. He is extremely passionate about cinema and has a very clear understanding of the kind of stories he wants to tell,” Murad said.

He also had warm words for Priya Atlee, whom he described as an equally wonderful producer. Reflecting on how their relationship has evolved over time, Murad said, “Over time, we've become like family, and we share a very special bond.”

Released in theatres on October 1, Baththa also features Master Sai Prithviraj and Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan and Arjun Chidambaram.