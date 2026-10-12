"I Truly Wish I Could Be There": Vijay Sethupathi Thanks Kerala For <i>Baththa</i> Success

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has thanked audiences in Kerala for the love and support they have shown for his latest film, Baththa. The actor shared a message on social media, saying he wished he could be with the audience to celebrate the film's success.

"A big thank you to Kerala for showering Baththa with so much love! I truly wish I could be there with you all, but I'm sending my love from afar. Keep the love coming and continue showering our film with your blessings!" Vijay wrote.

According to Sacnilk, Baththa earned Rs 3.10 crore in net collections on Sunday, October 11. This was a 3.7% increase from Saturday's collection of Rs 2.99 crore. The film earned Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, October 9. With Sunday's earnings, the film continued to perform well beyond its opening week.

On its 11th day in theatres, Baththa recorded 1,767 shows. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 23.20 crore, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 26.81 crore. The film earned Rs 15.46 crore during its first week in theatres.

All about Baththa

Set in Madras in 1986, Baththa is about a feared gangster named Baththa, played by Vijay Sethupathi. His life changes when an eight-year-old boy accidentally locks him inside an empty school toilet. As the two spend time together, they form a bond. The boy helps the gangster see life differently and brings out his softer side.

"I wanted to tell the story of a gangster (Baththa) without glorifying the violence or turning him into another larger-than-life hero," said director Balaji Tharaneetharan in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

"This is a grey or dark area and more than being about the gangster's power, I wanted to explore the anger, ego, insecurity and fear that often accompany such a life. "I didn't want to make this into a conventional gangster action film but wanted it to be a drama," he added.

Vijay Sethupathi plays Baththa and Lijomol Jose plays his wife. Other actors Sai Prithviraj, Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Lijomol Jose and Hari Krishnan played pivotal roles.

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