Was Jyotika The Original Choice For <i>96</i> Instead Of Trisha? Director Answers

Tamil film 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, was re-released in theatres on October 9 not for the first time but for the third time. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the romantic drama that first released in 2018, has continued to strike a chord with audiences for its poignant portrayal of first love, nostalgia and relationships that remain unfinished. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Prem Kumar, who's currently shooting a film with Fahadh Faasil, opens up about the enduring love for the film starring Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi.

"It is overwhelming. Every year, I put up a poster marking the film's anniversary, whether it is two years, three years or eight years of 96. The response I receive every time is mind-blowing. It's unimaginable for a film to receive so much love, even though it is just a movie. It is beyond my comprehension," says the Meiyazhagan director, who then goes on to talk about how he penned this story during the floods in Chennai in December 2015. "I strongly believe, and I am not saying this out of humility, that the story chooses me. It is not me who chooses the story. That is how 96 happened, and that is how the film with Fahadh Faasil happened as well. Sometimes a story chooses me, but the time isn't right for it to materialise. Recently, I finished a script based on an idea I had in 2002 and I'll be starting to shoot for that next."

Ram (Vijay Sethupathi) and Jaanu (Trisha)'s teenage love in 96 resonated with nearly everyone in the audience as many were transported back to their school days, first loves and crushes. Has he had this experience as well? "This happened to a few of my friends, not to me. When it happened to a friend, I was excited because I could relate to it. I could understand the love my friend had for his childhood sweetheart; I could relate to that intensity and relentlessness, and that's why I could write the story. It's not necessary to live through something to write about it. If you can associate with it, understand it or be sensitive to it, you can write about it. Whether it is literature or cinema, we have war films, epics and science fiction, none of which the writers or directors may have personally experienced. But they understood the emotions involved," elaborates Prem Kumar.

The director not only captured Ram's perspective and emotions with remarkable sensitivity but also portrayed Jaanu's inner world with equal nuance, offering a deeply empathetic understanding of both characters. He explains, "In a way, our understanding of the opposite sex begins with our family. I grew up surrounded by cousins, sisters and numerous aunts. I grew up among these women. My father worked abroad for much of the time, so the women in my family were the ones who taught me things and groomed me. Their influence has always been there. That curiosity towards the opposite sex isn't necessarily about romantic relationships. It could be about a friend, a sister or even a grandmother. I believe the same applies to women and their curiosity about men as well. We tend to observe the opposite sex more closely."

Prem Kumar had always dreamed of becoming a writer in Tamil cinema. However, his career took off behind the camera when he made his debut as a cinematographer (DOP) with director Pandiraj's Pasanga in 2009. With 96, he became a celebrated writer and director in Tamil cinema.

He elaborates on his journey, stating that after being DOP for eight films, he was able to write his first script during the Chennai floods in December 2015, adding, "I didn't have any expectations from 96 - half my expectations were fulfilled when I wrote the script for it. I was extremely happy that I could write a screenplay and convince actors, producers, a music director and a lyricist to come on board. I never thought I would direct my own script, but that happened too. I didn't really have any expectations beyond that. There were delays in its release due to various factors and that was when I became a little worried. I had to figure out how to release the film so that it would reach audiences. That was probably the first time I had an expectation for 96."

There were reports that Jyotika had been approached to play the role of Jaanu in 96 initially but the director dismissed them saying, "Without a doubt, my first choice was Trisha. There were some date issues as she was working in several films and since I had Vijay Sethupathi's dates, there was pressure from various sides to consider someone else. Then Trisha's schedule was rearranged, and I was able to get her dates to match Sethu's. Everything eventually fell into place. I never thought I would direct 96 when I was writing it. I simply wanted to write a script and give it to a director who could make the film. But when I was writing the script, I had Sethu and Trisha in mind and they also liked the script. I write my scripts having certain actors in mind as I need to visualise the characters. Similarly, while writing Meiyazhagan, I had Rajinikanth sir and Kamal Haasan sir in mind."

Despite the appreciation for Meiyazhagan also, Prem Kumar says he keeps his expectations low once a film is complete. "As a creator, my work is done once the film is handed over to the audience. Personally, I keep my expectations nil to avoid disappointment. The least I expect is a positive environment without negativity or unwanted issues. I don't expect anything in terms of box-office numbers or how long the film runs," he says.

Prem Kumar believes hard work, not luck, drives success in filmmaking. "I don't believe in luck. Being in the right place at the right time happens only when you put in the effort. If I hadn't approached Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha with 96, the film wouldn't have happened. My scripts have been rejected, but that doesn't mean they weren't right; they may simply not have suited those people. I believe in effort, not luck. Some things are coincidences, but waiting for a stroke of luck won't get you anywhere," he emphasises philosophically.

As his acclaimed romantic drama 96 returns to theatres for the third time on October 9 in Tamil Nadu, the director admits he will once again miss the opportunity to watch it on the big screen as he is travelling. "I wish I could experience it because I enjoyed watching the film when it was originally released in 2018 in theatres," he signs off.

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