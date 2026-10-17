"Love And Light": Trisha Krishnan Brings Festive Glamour In A Red Saree

When it comes to traditional style, Trisha Krishnan never fails to impress her fans. From a blue silk saree at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's oath ceremony in Chennai to a crepe silk saree worn when the actor-politician hosted the national flag hoisting ceremony for the first time on Independence Day, her collection of drapes is truly steal-worthy.

In a recent post, she shared a picture in a red saree. Needless to say, she looked beautiful. Posted less than 24 hours ago, the photo has garnered more than 725,000 likes and 6,000 comments.

Trisha Krishnan Brings Festive Glamour In A Red Saree

Captioning the photo "Love and Light," Trisha Krishnan posed for the camera in an elegant red drape. It featured gold zari work and a thin border. She styled it with a red blouse, which featured golden zardozi details on the sleeves and neckline.

The Ponniyin Selvan star opted for her signature centre-parted low bun to complete the traditional look. For makeup, she opted for a cool-toned red lipstick, tightly lined her eyes with kohl, added a hint of red blush to her cheeks, and defined her eyebrows.

Tying everything together was a small red bindi at the centre of her forehead. She accessorised the look with jhumkis and a ring. With red-painted nails and white flowers adorning her hair, she looked ethereal in the photo.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the post, stylist Eka Lakhani wrote, "Prettiest Trish!"

A fan called her, "Gorgeous."

Another wrote, "Wow."

Trisha Krishnan In A Yellow Saree For Independence Day

In August, Trisha Krishnan shared a few pictures from the Independence Day celebration at Fort St. George in Chennai. It was the first time that C Joseph Vijay hoisted the national flag as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The actor opted for a crepe silk saree featuring a border adorned with floral motifs. She styled it with a flowing pallu and paired it with a contrasting green blouse with intricate zari work.

She centre-parted her hair and opted for a fish braid, which she adorned with white gajra flowers. For her makeup, she lined her eyes with kohl and applied muted brown eyeshadow. Instead of eyeliner, she chose to add definition to her lashes with mascara.

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