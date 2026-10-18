'<i>Thoda Ghee, Thoda Health, Thoda Wealth</i>': Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her Sunday Workout Routine

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse of her Sunday workout routine on Instagram. The actor shared a picture of a whiteboard listing her fitness goals for the day, along with a note about her love for ghee.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "Thoda ghee thoda health thoda wealth...My Sunday Jam @happy_healthy_holy".

Her workout routine included 10 rounds, 10 plate shatches, 10 KB pendulums, 10 hinge oblique pullovers, 10 somersault squats and 150 metres of skiing.

Ghee has also come up in Kareena's recent conversations with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. During their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma asked the couple about the secret behind looking "young and fresh" even after 14 years of marriage.

Saif jokingly credited desi ghee for their appearance. Kareena added that ghee was a staple in their household and that their sons, Taimur and Jeh, also had it regularly.

Saif then revealed another detail about Kareena's routine, saying, "She doesn't only eat it but even rub it on her feet at night". Kareena confirmed this and said, "It helps you sleep well."

The couple's love for ghee recently made headlines when Saif appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The actor won two years' worth of free Govardhan ghee on the show.

During the same appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, Kareena also spoke about Saif's marriage proposal. She revealed that he proposed to her in Mumbai, Greece, and Paris before she finally agreed to marry him.

Bebo said, "He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece, and he proposed to me in Paris, and that's when I finally said 'Yes'".

Saif responded with a joke, saying, "If you had just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money."

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