Gold Temple Jewellery, 'Coorgi' Saree: Rashmika Mandanna Nods To Her Kodava Roots In An Unseen Wedding Pic

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding in Udaipur was this year's biggest social event, grabbing all the eyeballs and headlines. Their kilos of gold jewellery for the main wedding and regal looks set new standards for brides and grooms.

Designed by SHREE Jewellers, each jewellery piece was a masterclass in honouring roots and intricate designs. The brand recently took to Instagram to share an unseen wedding picture of Rashmika.

The caption read, "A magnificent celebration of Coorg's ancestral jewels, distinguished by their intricate forms and enduring cultural richness. Rashmika Mandanna brings an effortless grace to this extraordinary legacy of adornment."

Rashmika Mandanna's unseen wedding look is a beautiful tribute to Kodava tradition and craftsmanship. Photo: SHREE Jewellers/ Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna In Gold Temple Jewellery And 'Coorgi' Saree

In the picture, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen glowing and smiling ear to ear in a green-and-red saree draped in the signature Coorgi style. The silk drape featured a red-and-gold border. She completed the look with a green veil featuring intricate embroidery and zari work. The vastra, or musuk, is tied as part of traditional Kodava culture.

Complementing the look was a gold necklace, a traditional South Indian kasumala design. It features coin-shaped elements with carvings of Goddess Lakshmi, a symbol of auspiciousness and prosperity. It is also adorned with uncut diamonds, creating a striking contrast. The lower edge of the piece is finished with clusters of tiny pearls, adding movement to the signature silhouette.

The matching earrings featured sculpted motifs of Lord Krishna on the upper portion. The jhumka-style earrings were also studded with precious stones and showcased a multi-tiered silhouette with clusters of pearls dangling at the end.

For makeup, the Ranabaali star tightly lined her eyes with brown-black kohl and applied brick-red lipstick. Her small red bindi tied the whole look together.

Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Jewellery

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors of SHREE Jewellers, shared, "We have always admired Rashmika and Vijay for their craft, but getting to know them personally and being a part of their magical day was truly special. They are wonderful human beings, and being entrusted with such an intimate celebration is something we will always cherish. Like the rest of the country, we are still taking it all in."

Her jewellery for the big day was inspired by the sculptural language of South Indian architecture. "The collection featured high-relief Nakshi work and intricate Rava granulation, with each detail hand-fused by master artisans," shared the Hyderabad-based jewellery brand.

As a bride, Rashmika Mandanna wore 11 jewellery pieces, including a choker layered with traditional harams, statement jhumkas, a jada billa, champasaralu, a hathphool, a mathapatti, a nose ring, bangles, a bajuband, a waist belt, and anklets.

"Finished in an antique matte polish, the creations carried a rich, heritage-inspired glow and were crafted to move seamlessly with her silhouette. The intention was not just adornment but permanence, with jewellery conceived as legacy pieces meant to transcend generations," shared SHREE Jewellers.

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