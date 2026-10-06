Sanjay Dutt's Airport Video Goes Viral Amid Row Over "No Longer Feel Peace In India" Remark

Sanjay Dutt's recent remarks on Shekhar Suman's show Shekhar Tonite have caused quite a stir, following which the Munna Bhai MBBS actor issued two statements clarifying his comments. Now, a video of Sanjay has gone viral on social media.

The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport dressed in a black outfit. Users flooded the comments section with messages. Take a look at the video shared by Instant Bollywood here:

What Happened Earlier

Sanjay Dutt appeared on Shekhar Tonite on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, where he spoke about the current state of the country and said that he no longer feels "peace" in the nation.

"The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon," said Sanjay Dutt.

During the conversation, Sanjay also brought his iconic Munna Bhai character into a political satire. He humorously imagined himself as the Prime Minister of India for five minutes and delivered a fictional address to the nation in his signature Munna Bhai style.

"Apun Gandhi ji ko bahut maanta hai. Aur Gandhi ji ke teen bandar sabko pata hai, bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho. Lekin aaj ek chautha bandar bhi mangta hai. Bura dekhega to use theek kaun karega? (I really believe in Gandhi ji. Everyone knows his three monkeys - don't see evil, don't hear evil, don't speak evil. But today I want a fourth monkey too. If someone sees something wrong, who will correct it?)," said Sanjay Dutt.

His comments subsequently sparked controversy and debate online, with parts of the conversation being interpreted differently from the context in which they were made.

He then issued two clarifications. Sanjay Dutt wrote on X, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution." Take a look at the full post here:

The actor later shared a video statement after some of his comments from the show drew mixed reactions online. Addressing the controversy, Sanjay Dutt said he understood why some people were surprised by or disagreed with what he had said.

Shekhar Tonite is a talk show hosted by Shekhar Suman that premiered on May 15.

Also Read: 'We Were Performing According To A Script': Sanjay Dutt Now Issues Video Statement After Backlash Over Shekhar Suman Show Remarks