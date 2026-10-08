Aamir Khan Skips Question On Sanjay Dutt's "No Longer Feel Peace In India" Remark

Aamir Khan chose not to comment on Sanjay Dutt's recent “No peace in India” remark when he was asked about it at the Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026 in Mumbai on October 7. The actor was attending the opening day of the festival at Whistling Woods International, where he spoke about Sitaare Zameen Par and his journey in the film industry.

During his interaction with the media, Aamir was asked to share his thoughts on Sanjay's recent comments. However, the actor did not take up the question and silently waved his hands, indicating that he did not want to respond.

Aamir's response comes days after Sanjay Dutt's appearance on Shekhar Tonite, where the actor spoke about the country and said that he no longer feels “peace” in India. His comments soon became a talking point, with parts of the conversation being interpreted differently online.

Sanjay Dutt had said, "The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon."

The actor also brought his popular Munna Bhai character into the conversation while imagining himself as the Prime Minister for five minutes. He used the character's familiar style to make a fictional address about Gandhi's three monkeys and suggested having a fourth one.

"Apun Gandhi ji ko bahut maanta hai. Aur Gandhi ji ke teen bandar sabko pata hai, bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho. Lekin aaj ek chautha bandar bhi mangta hai. Bura dekhega to use theek kaun karega? (I really believe in Gandhi ji. Everyone knows his three monkeys - don't see evil, don't hear evil, don't speak evil. But today I want a fourth monkey too. If someone sees something wrong, who will correct it?),” said Sanjay Dutt.

The remarks led to debate online, following which Sanjay issued two clarifications. In a post on X, he said, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution."

He later shared a video statement addressing the reactions to his appearance. Sanjay said he understood why some people were surprised by or disagreed with what he had said.

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