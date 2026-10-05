'Sanjay Dutt Should Not Be Penalised': Shekhar Suman Defends Actor After 'Scripted' Remarks

Shekhar Suman has reacted to Sanjay Dutt's clarification over his recent remarks on Shekhar Tonite, saying the actor's comments were made in a light-hearted and positive spirit.

Sanjay had earlier clarified that his appearance on the talk show involved a "scripted conversation" and said it was never his intention to hurt or disrespect the sentiments of anyone.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Shekhar Suman defended Sanjay and said that Shekhar Tonite is a satirical show that is "pro-people" and "totally unbiased and democratic."

Shekhar Suman Defends Sanjay Dutt

Speaking about Sanjay Dutt's remarks, Shekhar said the actor has immense respect for India and its people.

He also said that Sanjay should not be criticised for comments that, according to him, were never intended to hurt anyone.

"Sanjay Dutt has huge respect for our country and fellow countrymen, and what he said was completely innocuous and in a very positive way. He should not be penalised and maligned for what he never said or meant. I know him for years; he is a good man who loves his country and has utmost regard for it," Shekhar told NDTV.

What Did Sanjay Dutt Say?

Sanjay Dutt appeared on Shekhar Tonite on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, where he spoke about the current state of the country. During the conversation, the actor said that while Indians are large-hearted and hospitable, he no longer feels "peace" in the country.

He said, "The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon."

The actor also brought his iconic Munna Bhai character into a political satire, imagining himself as the Prime Minister of India for five minutes and delivering a fictional address to the nation in his signature style.

He said, "Apun Gandhi ji ko bahut maanta hai. Aur Gandhi ji ke teen bandar sabko pata hai, bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho. Lekin aaj ek chautha bandar bhi mangta hai. Bura dekhega to use theek kaun karega? (I really believe in Gandhi ji. Everyone knows his three monkeys - don't see evil, don't hear evil, don't speak evil. But today I want a fourth monkey too. If someone sees something wrong, who will correct it?

His comments subsequently sparked an online controversy, with parts of the conversation being interpreted differently from the context in which they were made.

Sanjay Dutt Later Said 'Conversation Was Scripted'

Following the controversy, Sanjay took to X to clarify his remarks.

He said, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution."

He further explained that his comments were made as part of a scripted conversation and were intended to be humorous.

He added, "My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context."

Background

Shekhar Tonite is a talk show hosted by Shekhar Suman, which premiered on May 15.