Shehnaaz Gill Backs Mahhi Vij On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>, Recalls How The Actor Stood By Her Side

Shehnaaz Gill has come out in support of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij. Recalling how Mahhi stood by her during her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz vowed to back the actor.

Sharing a note on an Instagram story, Shehnaaz clarified that although she is not following the reality TV show and is unaware of Mahhi's gameplay, her support remains unwavering. “I am not following Bigg Boss, so I don't know how Mahi is playing good or bad. But I'm still supporting her,” Shehnaaz wrote.

She went on to recall her own experience on the reality show, saying she understood how challenging life inside the Bigg Boss house could be. "I was also on the same platform that Mahhi is on today, and I remember how difficult it was," Shehnaaz shared.

She also recalled the time during her Bigg Boss 13 stint when she did not even have clothes, claiming that Mahhi had stepped in to support her during that difficult moment. “There was a time when I did not even have clothes… Mahhi stepped in and supported me a lot. When I laughed, she laughed with me. When I cried, she cried with me,” she added.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Praising Mahhi, Shehnaaz said, “She is genuinely such a pure and clean-hearted person; I have seen that side of her, and that's why no matter how she plays inside the house, I will always support Mahhi.”

Shehnaaz Gill had an altercation with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee over clothes. That is when Mahhi stepped in and arranged a Mumbai-based designer for her. Mahhi and her former husband Jay Bhanushali also publicly backed Shehnaaz throughout the season.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colours TV.

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