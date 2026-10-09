Ronit Roy Leases Mumbai Office For Rs 1.39 Crore Over 5 Years

Actor Ronit Roy has leased commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri West for about ₹1.39 crore in total rent over five years.

The 950-square-foot office is located on the fourth floor of Vastu Prestige, near City Mall in Andheri West, according to a Business Standard report citing property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The leave-and-licence agreement was registered on June 12. The lease began on July 10 and is valid until July 9, 2031.

According to the report, the property has been leased to Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited, represented by its director, Vandana Verma. The agreement lists Roy as the licensor and the company as the licensee.

The monthly rent is ₹2.1 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹6.5 lakh. The total rent payable over the 60-month term amounts to ₹1,39,24,584, with an annual rent increase of 5%.

The agreement also includes a 36-month lock-in period for both parties.

The licensor will bear property-related taxes, maintenance charges, and non-occupancy charges, while the tenant will pay electricity charges based on consumption. The report noted that the agreement does not specify any car parking allocation for the office.

In 2024, the actor reportedly purchased a 4,258-square-foot apartment in the Lodha Versova project for ₹18.94 crore, according to Hindustan Times, which cited property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

The apartment came with four car parking spaces.

A separate Economic Times report in September 2026 said Roy and his family live in Versova, where they expanded their earlier home over time by acquiring adjoining apartments.

Roy is widely recognised for playing Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also owns Ace Security and Protection agency. According to reports, top actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have been among its clients. Roy's agency also protected Saif Ali Khan after he was attacked.