The wedding celebrations of Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander continued to bring together some of the biggest names from Indian cinema and cricket. Photos from the celebration last night featured actor Ajith Kumar and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni sharing a warm exchange.

Fondly known as “Thala” by their respective fan bases, the duo's photos took social media by storm. One photo from the celebration featured Dhoni and his wife Sakshi posing alongside Ajith and his wife Shalini. Another photo showed the two icons hugging each other and sharing a conversation.

Take a Look at the Photo:

“Thala x Thala, who would have thought,” one user wrote.

“Thala for a reason @MSDHONI x #AjithKumar,” another commented.

“Thala meets Thala...trillion-dollar pic,” someone else commented.

“Meet up of both Thalas! Thala Dhoni x Thala Ajith,” an individual added.

Another post shared by Sun News captured MS Dhoni interacting with Rajinikanth while another featured Dhoni, Rajinikanth, and Ajith Kumar in the same frame.

Several other celebrities, including Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Silambarasan TR, and Lokesh Kanagraj, were also spotted at the celebration. Among cricket players, former Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn, and Muttuah Muralitharan also joined the celebration.

Meanwhile, the first day of the Chennai reception, held on November 21 at ITC Grand Chola, was equally grand. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A. R. Rahman, Shankar, Karthi, and several other personalities attended the celebration.

About Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anirudh Ravichander, on the other hand, is one of the most popular music composers in Indian cinema. He rose to fame with the song Why This Kolaveri Di and has since composed music for several major films, including Jailer, Vikram, Leo, Jawan and Coolie.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. Following the wedding celebrations, the couple hosted two receptions on November 21 and 22, respectively, bringing together family, friends and several prominent personalities to mark the occasion.

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