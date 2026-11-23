A man accused of throwing beer at American rapper Swae Lee during his performance at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong has come forward to deny the allegations.

Identifying himself as Samujjal Borah, he shared a video on social media, claiming that he was wrongly accused of the incident and had even presented evidence to the police to establish that he was not responsible.

In the video, Borah showed the brown cup he was holding at the concert and compared it with the blue cup allegedly held by the person who threw beer at the rapper. However, despite his explanation, he claimed he was not allowed to re-enter the venue.

Borah further said that he was a fan of Swae Lee and would never behave disrespectfully towards an artist. Speaking about the experience, he urged people not to form opinions based solely on videos circulating on social media.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "I'm finally breaking my silence and stepping up to give y'all a REALITY CHECK @swaelee DON'T JUST JUMP TO CONCLUSION AFTER JUST SEEING SOMETHING ON SOCIAL MEDIA. I PERSONALLY FELT SOCIAL MEDIA IS DANGEROUS. I WAS MENTALLY DRAINED AFTER SEEING ALL THIS FALSE ACCUSATIONS WHERE I WAS SUFFERING FOR DOING NOTHING. @cherryblossomfest MUST KNOW THAT THEY DID WRONG TO AN INNOCENT (sic)."

What Happened At Swae Lee's Shillong Concert?

Swae Lee was performing at the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex in Bhoirymbong on Saturday night when a concertgoer allegedly threw beer towards his face.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the rapper stopping his performance and appearing visibly upset. He then asked his security team to identify the person responsible and have him removed from the venue.

The organisers and security personnel subsequently escorted the men involved out of the concert. The performance was interrupted as Swae Lee addressed the situation before continuing with his set.

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