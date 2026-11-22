American rapper Swae Lee had an unpleasant moment during his performance at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong after a concertgoer allegedly threw beer at him on Saturday night.

The incident took place at the Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex in Bhoirymbong, where the rapper was performing in front of a packed audience.

Videos circulating on social media show Swae Lee stopping his performance after the drink was allegedly thrown towards his face.

The 33-year-old rapper appeared visibly upset and interrupted the music to question the audience about the person responsible. He then called on his security team to identify the concertgoer and escort him out of the venue.

The organisers and security personnel subsequently removed the men involved in the incident.

The interruption brought the performance to a halt as Swae Lee addressed the situation before proceeding with his set. The incident has since caught the attention of social media users, with videos of the confrontation gaining traction online.