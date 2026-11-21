Allu Arjun is a complete family guy. The Pushpa actor has frequently shared sweet messages for his wife, Sneha Reddy, and kids, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. On the occasion of Arha's 10th birthday, Allu Arjun dropped a glimpse into his adorable bond with his daughter.



The actor shared a black-and-white photo of an affectionate moment with Allu Arha and penned a short and sweet message that read, “Happy birthday to the Joy of My Life.”





The makers of Shakuntalam, Arha's debut film as an actor, also wished her on her birthday. The X account of Guna Handmade Films shared, “Wishing our little star Allu Arha a very Happy Birthday! May your days always be filled with endless smiles, happiness, and magical moments.”

Allu Arjun's Moments With Family



Allu Arjun often drops photos and videos with his family. On Allu Ayaan's birthday this year, the actor posted a photo calling his son “chinni babu.” The duo sported traditional attire in the photo. Allu Ayaan's goofy expression was the centre of attention.



On his 15th wedding anniversary, Allu Arjun shared a post for his wife and wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.”



Allu Arjun's Next Project



After the success of Pushpa 2: The Revenge, Allu Arjun will collaborate with director Atlee for Rakaa. The plot has been kept under wraps for now. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Yogi Babu, Jim Sarbh and Ramya Krishnan. Raaka will be out in 2027.



Apart from Raaka, Allu Arjun will reportedly feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next project. Tentatively titled AA23, the film's pre-production is underway. Shooting is expected to begin in December, with a Christmas 2027 release being targeted. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the project. The female lead has not been announced yet.



Allu Arjun also has Pushpa 3: The Rampage in the pipeline.



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