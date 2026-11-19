Anirudh Ravichander has been making headlines for quite some time now. The music composer recently married Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and delighted fans by sharing a series of dreamlike photographs from their wedding. He has now secured a place on the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list released by TIME.

Reacting to the recognition, actor Allu Arjun told TIME, "Anirudh Ravichander is a musical genius. I have been closely following his work from the beginning. Without exaggeration, he has single-handedly elevated the Tamil music industry to another level over the past decade as a composer. His music transcends languages, cultures, and borders."

He added, "Ani is adrenaline! He has elevated many blockbuster films across multiple Indian languages with his background scores, from the 2022 film Vikram to 2026's Jailer 2. He is a true Indian pop star and a cultural phenomenon of this generation. His music echoes in the souls of his listeners, and I am right there at the top of the list."

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Wedding

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married on November 11 in a self-respect marriage ceremony. Sharing photographs from their wedding on Instagram, Anirudh wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11."

The unconventional wedding was confirmed by Dr T R B Rajaa, Secretary of the DMK IT Wing.

The concept of self-respect marriage was introduced in Tamil Nadu by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy. Under this system, the bride and groom pledge to spend their lives together and exchange garlands or rings in the presence of witnesses.

The ceremony enables couples to marry in a simple manner based on the principles of equality and mutual respect. Self-respect marriages were granted legal recognition in Tamil Nadu in 1967.

The couple's wedding reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21.

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