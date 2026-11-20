Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander tied the knot on November 11 in a wedding celebration attended by family and close friends. While the couple's big day marked the beginning of a new chapter together, their wedding celebrations also stood out for their fashion choice. They wore coordinated pastel outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Anirudh has now shared a glimpse of their pre-wedding attires on Instagram. The carousel post featured the couple in varied silhouettes and styles, ranging from statement-making sequinned outfits to classic white looks.

Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander's Wedding Trousseau

In the opening frame, Kavya wore a berry-hued corset with matching trousers. The ensemble was adorned with beads and tone-on-tone embellishments and featured a semi-sheer neckline. She kept the styling understated with dewy makeup and a pair of dainty earrings. Instead of leaving her hair open, she opted for a tied-back hairstyle that completed the look.

Anirudh dressed up in a monochrome black Indo-western outfit that balanced traditional silhouettes with modern texture. The centrepiece was an open-front jacket featuring a structured bandhgala collar and black-on-black embroidery and beadwork. Beneath the coat, he wore a draped black kurta with an asymmetrical neckline. This was paired with straight-fit black trousers and polished black dress shoes.

For her second look, Kavya opted for a sleek champagne-gold gown covered in sequins. The sleeveless number featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a plunging neckline. The standout detail was the soft peach feather sleeves.

Anirudh complemented Kavya's look in a shimmering metallic blazer paired with a black shirt and flared trousers. He finished off the outfit with a pair of black dress shoes.

Kavya went for a combination of gold and ivory at another pre-wedding celebration. She paired a heavily embellished corset with a flowing pleated skirt, featuring a daring thigh-high slit. Draped sleeves lent the ensemble a Grecian-inspired feel, which she accentuated with metallic heels. She rounded off the look with delicate jewellery and a half-tied hairstyle.

Anirudh opted for a more understated approach in a crisp white suit. Chunky sneakers and dark sunglasses added a contemporary edge to his otherwise classic ensemble.

Attention now shifts to the couple's reception looks as Kavya and Anirudh prepare to host a grand celebration in Chennai on November 21. The event is expected to see several celebrities in attendance.

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