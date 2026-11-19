For Gauahar Khan, two of her most memorable runway appearances came at a time when she was preparing to welcome her babies. The actor-model walked the ramp while pregnant with both her sons, Zehaan and Farwaan.

Talking about her experience, Gauahar shared that she got the opportunity to be a showstopper during both her pregnancies. While she walked the ramp during her first pregnancy without announcing the news publicly, her second pregnancy also saw her make a special appearance with her baby bump.

"It feels wonderful to see pregnant women being welcomed on the runway. Walking while expecting was a very special experience for me. I got the opportunity to be a showstopper during both my pregnancies, and that made it even more meaningful. My babies were part of those moments, and that is something I will always cherish," Gauahar Khan told Free Press Journal.

For Gauahar, these appearances were about more than just fashion. Her babies were part of two important moments in her professional journey, even before they arrived. The actor and her husband Zaid Darbar are parents to two boys, Zehaan, born in May 2023, and Farwaan, born in September 2025.

The actor-model recently walked the ramp for designer Mandira Wirk's Love Paradise resort collection on November 14 at The Bombay Club in Mumbai. It marked her first runway appearance since becoming a mother of two.

Speaking about getting back on the ramp after a gap of 1 year and 2 months, Gauahar said, "This was my first runway appearance after having my second baby. I had walked once while he was still in my tummy, but now he has already turned one, so it had been quite some time. It was lovely to be back."

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