The sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Night took place in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17. The event brought together several well-known names from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and environmental action. The evening saw many celebrities come together to celebrate the people and projects working towards a better future for the planet. Among those in attendance was Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who made a style statement in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble.

The actor chose a luminous gold look that was more than just a red-carpet outfit. Designed as a tribute to her Tamil heritage, the ensemble brought together traditional Indian weaving, detailed hand embroidery and statement jewellery.

Simone wore a gold lehenga set crafted using a Kanjivaram saree. The pieces were made from pure mulberry silk and featured real gold zari tissue. The fabric was woven by skilled artisans over 700–750 hours. The skirt stood out for its detailed floral embroidery, with colourful stones and intricate patterns spread across the fabric.

One of the key details was the use of Rekku, also known as temple motifs. These traditional designs were inspired by the architecture of South Indian temples and were woven into the borders using real zari. The skirt also featured detailed Zardozi work, with a floral pattern inspired by vintage Indian kundan and polki jewellery.

The embroidery was further brought to life with jewel stones in different colours, including emerald, ruby, quartz, tourmaline, amethyst and sapphire. Photo Credit: Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The embroidery was further brought to life with jewel stones in different colours, including emerald, ruby, quartz, tourmaline, amethyst and sapphire. The mix of these stones added colour to the otherwise gold-heavy look without taking away from its traditional feel.

Her blouse was just as detailed. The halter-neck design featured a sweetheart-style neckline, a fitted silhouette and a jewelled border. Rows of dangling tassels made with pearls, emeralds, rubies and kundan jewellery pieces added movement to the blouse. The back was another highlight, featuring a low-cut design with layered strings of pearls and colourful stones. These jewelled strings were stitched together with kundan pieces at the Manish Malhotra atelier.

Simone completed the look with a tissue Banarasi handwoven drape in a matching shade of gold. The star carried the fabric around her arms, allowing it to flow on either side.

With so much detail already present in the outfit, Simone Ashley's jewellery stayed closely connected to the design. She wore delicate gold-toned earrings with colourful stone detailing. A ring added a finishing touch.

For her hair, stylist Rio Sreedharan kept things sleek and simple. The actor wore her long, dark hair straight, with a neat centre parting.

Simone's makeup featured defined eyes, softly shaped brows, warm-toned eye makeup, a hint of blush and a muted nude lip colour. Photo Credit: Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Makeup artist Lake Sanu went with a polished beauty look. Simone's makeup featured defined eyes, softly shaped brows, warm-toned eye makeup, a hint of blush and a muted nude lip colour.

The overall styling was put together by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. From the traditional Kanjivaram silk and Banarasi drape to the colourful jewellery details, Simone Ashley was no less than stunning.

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