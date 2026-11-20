The Miss Universe pageant is underway, and India's Kaziah Liz Mejo is serving looks to remember, one ensemble at a time. She left for Puerto Rico earlier in November wearing a Rs 1.4 lakh saree designed by Samanth Chauhan.

Ahead of the finale on November 24, she honoured her Kerala heritage in a Kasavu saree-inspired outfit. "A little piece of home, a little piece of history, and every piece of my journey," she wrote in the caption.

Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo Honours Kerala Roots In A Kasavu Saree-Inspired Outfit

The Miss Universe India titleholder shared that, as the finale approaches, she wanted to honour her Kerala roots through her look for the personal interview round. "I wanted my personal interview look to be more than just an outfit," she wrote.

The pageant contestant wore a gown inspired by Kerala's Kasavu sarees. It featured intricate handwork, with every detail speaking volumes about Indian craftsmanship.

"The gajra in my hair is a tribute to where this journey began, my very first official headshot, while also honouring the legacy of the first woman to represent Miss Universe India on this stage. The bangle is the same one I wore on my departure, and the earrings belong to my predecessor. Each element carries a piece of the story that brought me here," Kaziah further shared on Instagram.

Taking pride in being the first Malayali to compete at Miss Universe, she said she was happy to honour her Kerala roots on a global platform.

"And to everyone back home in India who has showered me with so much love, prayers, and support, I hope you see a little piece of yourself in me tonight. This dream has taken years, countless leaps of faith, and a thousand little moments to reach this stage. So, this look is my love letter to every version of me that dreamed of standing here, and to everyone who helped her get here. I will always carry home with me," she concluded.

She signed off with Shah Rukh Khan's film Chak De! India.

India's Kaziah Liz Mejo Poses With Miss Universe Pakistan And Bangladesh

A couple of days ago, Kaziah Liz Mejo posted a picture with Pakistan's Misbah Arshad and Bangladesh's Samira Khan Mahi. While the three countries not only share history and culture, their ties are often shaped by diplomatic realities. However, at Miss Universe, the representatives of the three countries came together to celebrate sisterhood.

The caption read, "Different countries, different flags, but so much love and friendship. No borders can stop genuine connections. So happy to share these beautiful moments together at Miss Universe."

One of the hashtags used in the post was #Sisterhood.

The Miss Universe 2026 finale is scheduled for November 24 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.

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