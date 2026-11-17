Saif Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming moments from his family holiday in Greece. The photos featured Kareena Kapoor and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

In the first picture, Saif is seen standing beside a sign marking a sunset viewpoint as he poses for the camera. He captioned it, "In case there was any doubt.."

The second photo featured a seashore. Explaining the family's treasure hunt, Saif wrote, "Buried treasure! (where we hid the treasure hunt prize) the clue was a bottle on the seabed underwater ... a treasure map leading them here! They loved it!"

He then shared a photo of the two books he was reading during the holiday, The Odyssey and Greek Myths: Gods and Goddesses, and captioned it, "Keeping the holiday reading suitably epic."

Another picture featured Kareena reading Tatler. Saif wrote, "We both enjoy a good read .. just different genres (actually I quite like the Tatler )."

The next photograph was a selfie featuring Saif, Kareena and Jeh. He captioned it, "A cabana full of characters.."

Sharing a page from The Odyssey, Saif wrote, "Reading about Odysseus and his journey across the Aegean... and swimming in the same sea! Can't get over it!"

"I love this pic .. a rare moment of introspection ..," he wrote alongside a photograph of Jeh.

In another picture, Taimur and Jeh were seen posing in front of a ship. Saif captioned it, "With this crew in charge .. the ship is aground!!!"

Sharing a photo of himself and Kareena enjoying a sunset, Saif quipped, "The sunset is meant to be the highlight ... but someone is distracting me.."

"Golden boy..," he wrote while sharing a photograph of Taimur.

Posting another picture of himself, Saif captioned it, "Our yachts are parked for the night .."

Sharing a photograph of Kareena, he wrote, "The architecture is lovely! But the view is better.."

In another picture, which appeared to show Taimur and Jeh fishing, Saif wrote, "Peace before the storm .. one is about to be pushed in by the other .. guess who."

In the final slide, alongside a scenic photograph, Saif reflected on his childhood memories and love for Greek mythology.

"My father used to read Greek myths to me at night sometimes ... and I've kept reading about how the heavens and the Earth mated to create everything else! The Greeks believed every cove had its own nymph and every grove its own dryad .. I love that thought!"

"There's a lot to love about Greece .. the little coves and beaches, the crystal-clear water, the wonderfully salty sea you barely have to make an effort to float in .. reading a bit of Homer, long lunches, sunsets and the occasional moonlit swim .. one of our favourite holidays! P.S. - Couldn't resist the music pun!" he concluded.

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