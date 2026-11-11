"Beating Me To The Surya Namaskar": Saif Ali Khan's First Fitness Video Has Kareena Kapoor Cheering For Him

Saif Ali Khan is giving everyone a mid-week fitness boost and his latest Instagram post might just inspire you to roll out your yoga mat. The actor has shared his first-ever fitness video on Instagram, and fans are loving this new side of him. In the video, uploaded on Wednesday, Saif can be seen performing Surya Namaskar in a beautiful outdoor setting. Standing in a lush green lawn with a swimming pool and mountains in the background, the actor makes the most of the peaceful surroundings.

Dressed in nothing but a pair of shorts, Saif shows off his toned physique as he moves smoothly from one yoga pose to another. His balance, flexibility and ease while performing the sequence make the video even more interesting to watch. Sharing his fitness goals, the actor wrote in the caption, “Time to get back to work!.. First the mind.. then the body .. back on track for a happy new year !”

And guess who was among the first ones to react? His wife, Kareena Kapoor, cheered him on in the comments section, writing, “Beating me to the suryanamaskar I see.”

If Saif's video has inspired you to try the routine, here is a simple guide to Surya Namaskar.

What Is Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is a sequence of yoga poses performed one after another, usually in a steady flow. It combines movement with breathing and helps warm up the body. The routine works on flexibility, balance and strength, while also giving you a gentle full-body workout.

How to do Surya Namaskar: A step-by-step guide

1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose): Stand straight with your feet together. Bring your palms together in front of your chest and keep your back straight.

2. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose): Inhale and raise both arms above your head. Gently bend backwards, keeping your arms close to your ears.

3. Padahastasana (Standing Forward Bend): Exhale and bend forward from your hips. Try to bring your palms towards the floor beside your feet. Bend your knees slightly if needed.

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose): Inhale and take your right leg backwards. Place your knee on the floor, keep your left foot between your palms and look ahead.

5. Dandasana (Plank Pose): Take your left leg backwards and bring your body into a straight plank position, with your palms under your shoulders.

6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Point Salute): Lower your knees, chest and chin towards the floor while keeping your hips slightly raised.

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Slide forward, place your legs on the floor and lift your chest gently, keeping your elbows slightly bent.

8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog): Lift your hips and push them backwards to form an inverted V shape with your body.

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana: Bring your right foot forward between your palms, lower your left knee and look ahead.

10. Padahastasana: Bring your left foot forward next to your right foot and bend down.

11. Hasta Uttanasana: Inhale, raise your arms and gently stretch backwards.

12. Pranamasana: Exhale and return to the prayer position with your palms together in front of your chest.

Repeat the sequence with the opposite leg leading. Start with a few comfortable rounds, move at your own pace and stop if you feel pain or dizziness.

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