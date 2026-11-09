Watch: Shilpa Shetty Shows How To Do The Hidden Lotus Yoga Pose, Explains Its Benefits

Shilpa Shetty continues to inspire fitness enthusiasts with her dedication to yoga and healthy living. The actor recently shared a glimpse of her fitness routine, performing Gupta Padmasana, also known as the Hidden Lotus Pose. The pose offers several benefits, including improved hip mobility, greater flexibility and better posture.

Dressed in a black vest, orange sports bra, and tiger-print leggings, Shilpa was seen sitting comfortably on a yoga mat. She folded her legs into Padmasana by placing her right foot on her left thigh and her left foot on her right thigh.

The actor placed her hands flat on the floor directly in front of her knees. Leaning her weight onto her arms, Shilpa lifted her hips and came up to stand on her knees while keeping her legs locked in the lotus cross.

She then lowered her elbows and the front of her torso down toward the mat, allowing her abdomen, chest, and chin to rest flat on the floor. For the final step, Shilpa clasped her hands behind her back and raised her arms upwards.

In the caption, Shilpa Shetty listed all the benefits of the Hidden Lotus Pose:

- Stretches and mobilises the hips, pelvis, knees and ankles.

- The bound arms engage the shoulders and wrists.

- Opens up the chest and shoulders.

- Helps counteract a rounded upper back and improve overall posture.

Shilpa also cautioned against forcing the body into the pose and advised avoiding it in case of any pain or injury involving the hips, knees, shoulders or cervical spine.

If a full lotus is too restrictive or uncomfortable for your knees, you can attempt an alternate version using Ardha Padmasana (half lotus). In this seated meditation posture, only one foot rests on top of the opposite thigh, keeping your torso vertical and your hands relaxed on your knees.

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