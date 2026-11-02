Shilpa Shetty Performs A Variation Of Akarna Dhanurasana: Health Benefits Explained

Monday brings fitness motivation from Shilpa Shetty. The 51-year-old actress serves as an inspiration for many when it comes to staying fit. In this week's #Mondaymotivation, she can be seen performing a variation of Akarna Dhanurasana. "This is what we call a good stretch of luck! This variation of Akarna Dhanurasana deeply stretches the hamstrings, hips, groin, shoulders, IT band and spine, helping relieve stiffness, especially from prolonged sitting," she wrote in the post.

"It also strengthens the upper-back and shoulder muscles involved in pulling movements, supporting better upper-body strength and stability," the Bollywood star added.

Health benefits of Akarna Dhanurasana

Akarna Dhanurasana (the Archer Pose) is a powerful seated yoga posture that mimics an archer drawing a bowstring back toward the ear. By pulling the foot backwards and engaging the full body, this asana delivers a unique combination of deep lower-body flexibility, upper-body pulling strength, and sharp mental clarity.

Here are some impressive benefits of practising Akarna Dhanurasana:

1. Enhances hip mobility and leg flexibility

The pose opens the hip joint, relieving pelvic stiffness from sitting. It stretches the hamstrings, groins, and calves of both legs, improving hip mobility and reducing strain on the lower back and knees.

2. Builds upper-body strength

Clasping and drawing the foot activates the biceps, rhomboids, and posterior deltoids, which helps counteract rounded shoulders from prolonged desk work. This exercise also benefits the neck and shoulder blades, alleviating stiffness and easing minor back pain.

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3. Stimulates Digestion and Core Stability

The physical positioning exerts gentle pressure on the belly, stimulating the stomach, kidneys, and digestive system. Regular practice enhances metabolism, aiding in the reduction of bloating, gas, and chronic constipation. Holding a heavy leg while maintaining an upright spine engages deep abdominal stabilisers.

4. Cultivates sharp mental focus

Maintaining focus and proper alignment, similar to an archer aiming at a target, requires mindful attention. Synchronising deep breathing with posture helps reduce stress, anxiety, and mental fatigue.

READ | Shilpa Shetty Shows How to Beat Monday Blues With This Powerful Yoga Pose

Due to the advanced and asymmetrical nature of Akarna Dhanurasana, individuals with hamstring or shoulder injuries, a herniated disc, significant lower back pain, or those who are pregnant should refrain from attempting this pose. Those who are new to the practice should utilise a yoga strap around the foot if they find it difficult to reach their ears comfortably without slumping.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.