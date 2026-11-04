Warren Buffett Hasn't Had Water In 48 Years, Drinks Cherry Coke Instead: What Happens When You Don't Drink Water

American billionaire investor Warren Buffett has reportedly not drunk plain water in 48 years and prefers drinking Cherry Coke instead. This came to light after billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman recalled an interaction with Buffett during an appearance on a podcast. Ackman said that when he offered Buffett still or sparkling water during a dinner, the veteran investor declined. Buffett told Ackman that he had not had water in nearly five decades. Instead, he preferred his favourite soft drink, Cherry Coke.

Buffett, known for his unconventional food and beverage preferences, has reportedly consumed around five cans of Coca-Cola a day. In a 2015 interview with Fortune magazine, he even joked that a quarter of his daily 2,700-calorie intake came from Coca-Cola beverages. While this drinking habit may seem surprising, it also raises an important question: what happens to the body when someone does not drink plain water? Read on to know more.

What Happens When You Don't Drink Water?

Water is required for almost every function in the human body. While beverages such as tea, coffee and milk also add to the daily fluid intake, replacing water with sugary soft drinks is not a healthy habit. Here are some ways inadequate water intake can affect the body.

1. Headaches And Fatigue

When the body does not get enough fluids, it can become dehydrated. This happens when the amount of fluid lost through sweating, urination and breathing is higher than the amount consumed. Early signs include thirst, headaches, tiredness, dizziness and a dry mouth. A person may also experience difficulty concentrating and feel low on energy.

2. Kidney Function

The kidneys need adequate fluids to filter waste products from the blood and remove them through urine. When the body does not receive enough fluids, urine becomes more concentrated, which can increase the risk of kidney stones. Repeated dehydration can also add pressure on the kidneys.

3. Constipation

Water plays an important role in digestion and helps keep stools soft. When your fluid intake is low, the large intestine absorbs more water from waste material, making stools harder and more difficult to pass. This can result in constipation, bloating and discomfort.

4. Temperature Regulation

The body uses sweat to cool itself down, particularly during physical activity or exposure to hot weather. When fluid levels are low, the body may struggle to produce enough sweat to regulate its temperature. This can increase the risk of overheating and heat-related illnesses.

5. Mood And Concentration

Even mild dehydration can affect how the brain functions. A person may have difficulty concentrating, irritability, headaches and changes in mood. This is because water is important for maintaining normal blood circulation and supporting the functioning of brain cells.

6. Increased Health Risks

Not drinking plain water does not mean that someone is dehydrated. Other beverages, including milk, tea, coffee and even soft drinks, contribute to daily fluid intake. However, regularly replacing water with sugary beverages such as Coca-Cola can have other health consequences.

Sugary soft drinks are high in calories and have very little nutritional value. Regularly consuming large amounts can increase overall calorie intake and lead to weight gain, obesity and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. High sugar intake can also increase triglyceride levels, which can affect cardiovascular health. Also, the sugar and acidity in soft drinks can damage tooth enamel and increase the risk of cavities.

7. Impact On Sleep

Some cola beverages have caffeine which is a stimulant that can temporarily increase alertness. However, consuming too much caffeine can cause restlessness, disturbed sleep, acidity and palpitations in some people. The effects depend on individual sensitivity and the amount consumed. Therefore, relying on caffeinated soft drinks throughout the day is not a good alternative to drinking water.

Why Is It Important To Drink Water?

Water makes up a significant part of the human body and is required for maintaining normal bodily functions. It helps transport nutrients and oxygen, regulate body temperature, lubricate joints and remove waste through urine and bowel movements. It also supports digestion and helps maintain the balance of fluids and electrolytes. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drinking enough water helps prevent dehydration.

However, there is no single amount of water that everyone needs to drink daily. Fluid requirements depend on age, activity levels, climate, health conditions and other factors. The key is to maintain adequate hydration throughout the day rather than waiting until you feel extremely thirsty. Plain water remains one of the healthiest ways to meet your fluid requirements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.