We all know staying hydrated is important, but many of us still wait until we feel thirsty to drink water. The truth is, thirst is not always the first sign that your body needs fluids. Hydration affects almost everything, from your energy levels and skin to your digestion and even headaches. While drinking enough water is essential, your body also gives you small clues that can help you understand whether you're well hydrated.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared an Instagram video explaining five simple signs that can tell if you are drinking enough water. According to her, these everyday signals are easy to notice and can help you stay ahead of dehydration.

Here are the five signs she shares:

1. Your skin passes the skin turgor test

Jain says to gently pinch a small patch of skin on the back of your hand. If it quickly returns to its normal position, it is generally a sign that you are well hydrated. If it stays raised for longer than expected, it could indicate dehydration.

2. Your lips stay soft and moisturised

Dry, cracked or peeling lips can sometimes point to dehydration. "Your lips are going to be much more moisturised and plump, not cracked or peeling," she explains.

3. You don't get frequent headaches

Recurring headaches or migraines can sometimes be linked to not drinking enough water. According to the nutritionist, if you are well hydrated, you are less likely to experience dehydration-related headaches.

4. Your urine is light yellow

One of the easiest ways to check hydration is by looking at the colour of your urine. Jain says it should be a light yellow or straw colour. Very dark urine may suggest dehydration, while completely clear urine all the time may mean you are drinking more water than needed.

5. You don't need to urinate immediately after drinking water

Another sign she mentions is that your body should be able to retain the water you drink for some time. If you rush to the washroom immediately after every glass, it may be worth paying attention to your overall hydration habits and fluid intake.

Deepsikha Jain adds that if you do not notice at least a couple of these signs, it may be time to drink more water.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.