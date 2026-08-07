A case of pink eye in the office can quickly become more than just one person's problem. Employees spend hours in shared spaces, using common desks, keyboards, telephones, printers, meeting rooms, and pantry areas. Since a lot of these surfaces are touched by multiple people throughout the day, infections that spread through direct contact can easily transmit from one person to another. Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, is one such infection that can spread if proper hygiene measures are not followed.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Poninder Kumar Dogra, Senior Consultant, Ophthalmology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, said that viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are highly contagious and often spread through contaminated hands, shared objects, or eye secretions. While most cases are mild and recover with proper treatment, an infected employee can unintentionally expose several colleagues in a short period. Read on as Dr Dogra explains how conjunctivitis spreads, its early symptoms, preventive measures to reduce workplace outbreaks and more.

What Is Conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin, transparent membrane that covers the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelids. When this membrane becomes inflamed, the eye appears red or pink, giving the condition its common name. Conjunctivitis can develop due to several reasons, including:

Viral infections

Bacterial infections

Allergies

Irritants such as smoke, dust, or chemicals

Dr Dogra said, among these, "viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are contagious, while allergic conjunctivitis is not."

How Does Pink Eye Spread In Offices?

The office environment creates several opportunities for germs to spread. Dr Dogra explains that the infection mainly spreads through direct contact with infected eye secretions or contaminated hands and objects. For example, a person with conjunctivitis may rub their eyes and then touch a keyboard, computer mouse, telephone, lift button, or door handle. If someone else touches the same surface and later rubs their eyes, the infection can spread. Other common ways pink eye may spread include:

Sharing towels or hand towels

Using the same tissues

Sharing eye makeup

Sharing contact lens cases or accessories

Touching contaminated office equipment

"In close office environments, respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing may contribute to the spread of some viral forms of conjunctivitis," Said Dr Dogra.

Signs And Symptoms To Watch For

Symptoms usually appear in one or both eyes and may vary depending on the cause. Common symptoms include:

Red or pink eyes

Excessive tearing

Itching

Burning sensation

Feeling like something is stuck in the eye

Swollen eyelids

Watery or sticky eye discharge

Bacterial conjunctivitis often produces a thicker yellow or green discharge that may cause the eyelids to stick together, especially after sleeping. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should avoid coming to work until they have been evaluated by a healthcare professional.

How To Prevent Pink Eye At Work

The good news is that a few simple habits can significantly reduce the risk of spreading conjunctivitis in the workplace.

1. Wash Your Hands Frequently

Hand hygiene is the most effective way to prevent infection. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser when soap is unavailable.

2. Avoid Touching Your Eyes

Many people touch their face without realising it. Avoid rubbing or touching your eyes, especially after handling shared office equipment.

3. Clean Shared Surfaces

Frequently used office items should be cleaned regularly. This includes keyboards, computer mice, telephones, desks, meeting room tables, lift buttons, and door handles.

4. Do Not Share Personal Items

Avoid sharing:

Towels

Cosmetics

Eye drops

Contact lenses and their accessories

Tissues

Personal items that come into contact with the eyes can easily carry germs.

5. Stay Home If You Have Infectious Conjunctivitis

If you have been diagnosed with viral or bacterial conjunctivitis, staying home until your doctor says you are no longer contagious helps protect your coworkers and prevents workplace outbreaks.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Most cases of conjunctivitis improve with appropriate treatment and good eye care. However, some symptoms require immediate medical attention. Seek prompt evaluation if you experience:

Severe eye pain

Blurred or reduced vision

Sensitivity to light

Significant swelling around the eyes

Symptoms that worsen despite treatment

Persistent redness that does not improve

These signs may indicate a more serious eye condition that requires urgent treatment.

"Early diagnosis, proper treatment, and simple hygiene practices can effectively limit the spread of pink eye in offices and help maintain a healthy workplace," said Dr Dogra.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.