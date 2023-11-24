Risk Of Pink Eye Is High During Flu Season; Here's How To Prevent It

Proper hand hygiene is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of pink eye

Pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin clear tissue that lines the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelids. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, allergens, and irritants. The common symptoms of pink eye include redness, itching, watering, discharge, and a gritty sensation in the eye.

While pink eye can occur at any time of the year, it is believed that there may be a slightly higher risk of catching it during flu season in winter due to increased indoor activities and close proximity to others in enclosed spaces. Viral pink eye can be associated with respiratory infections, including the flu. In this article, we will discuss the many ways in which we can lower our risk of catching pink eye this flu season.

Follow these strategies to reduce your risk of pink eye:

1. Wash your hands regularly

Proper hand hygiene is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of pink eye. Use soap and warm water, and scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.

2. Avoid touching your eyes

Refrain from touching your eyes with dirty hands or objects, as this can introduce bacteria or viruses that cause pink eye.

3. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Viruses and bacteria can survive on surfaces, so regularly sanitise objects and surfaces that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs, light switches, and phones.

4. Avoid close contact with infected individuals

Pink eye can easily spread from person to person, so avoid close contact with anyone who has the condition.

5. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that can transmit pink eye.

6. Avoid sharing personal items

Refrain from sharing items such as towels, pillowcases, or makeup brushes, as they can spread the infection.

7. Keep your hands away from your face

Be mindful of keeping your hands away from your eyes and face, especially during flu season. This can greatly reduce your risk of catching various infections.

8. Practice good respiratory hygiene

Utilise proper respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow to prevent the spread of infection.

9. Avoid rubbing your eyes

Rubbing your eyes can introduce bacteria or viruses into your eyes, increasing the risk of pink eye. Instead, use eye drops or artificial tears if your eyes feel dry or itchy.

10. Stay up to date with vaccinations

Get vaccinated against common respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, to reduce the chances of developing pink eye or other complications.

It is important to note that not all cases of pink eye are contagious. Viral and bacterial conjunctivitis can spread from person to person, but allergic and irritant conjunctivitis are not contagious. To prevent the spread of pink eye, it's recommended to practice good hygiene, such as washing hands regularly, avoiding touching the eyes, and avoiding sharing personal items like towels or pillowcases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.