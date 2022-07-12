Conjunctivitis: 7 Tips To Prevent Conjunctivitis This Summer

You should wash your hands regularly throughout the day to avoid infections

Conjunctivitis is more commonly known as ‘pink eye'. Conjunctivitis is an eye condition that may be caused due to a virus or bacteria. It is one of the most common diseases to spread in summer. The hot summer weather is ideal for viruses and bacteria to spread in. Conjunctivitis may also be caused due to allergies and chemical reactions.

Diagnosing conjunctivitis may be difficult or confusing. Here are the most common symptoms:

Redness in eyes

Itchiness in the eyes

Discharge around the eyes in the morning

Watery eyes

Irritation in the eyes

Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious condition and can easily travel from one person to the other. As this condition is more common in summer, you must take preventive measures to avoid Conjunctivitis altogether.

Here's how you can prevent conjunctivitis in summer:

1. Wash hands often

Keeping proper hygiene is the first step toward protecting oneself from all kinds of viruses and bacteria. As discussed above, we are more prone to infectious conjunctivitis during summer. It is ideal to wash hands throughout the day especially if you are outdoors a lot.

2. Avoid touching eyes with hands

The easiest way bacteria and viruses can come in contact with our eyes is through our hands. Even if you are washing your hands throughout the day, you are advised to avoid touching your eyes and face. Touching your face can cause conjunctivitis and other infections.

3. Use a clean towel on the face

Another easy way for bacteria and viruses to travel to your eyes is through towels. Our eyes come in direct contact with our towels or anything we use to wipe our faces. Towels are often damp and warm in summer if not changed daily. This can make them prone to developing bacteria in them.

4. Do not share towels

Similar to using clean towels, you must also not use already used towels. As mentioned in the beginning, conjunctivitis is extremely infectious and can travel from one person to the other very easily. Even if the other person has no symptoms of conjunctivitis, you should never use someone else's towels. They might make you prone to other infections if not conjunctivitis.

5. Don't use makeup post-expiry

Many women have admitted to using makeup products past their expiry dates. Using makeup post-expiry can cause conjunctivitis and various skin issues such as pimples and allergies.

6. Check eye medicines before using

Similar to makeup, it is ideal to always check the expiry of your eye-related medications before you apply them. You must also be careful of other skincare products you are using as they can cause conjunctivitis or other infections post expiry.

7. Change pillow covers regularly

Pillows are another object that our face comes in direct contact with. Using unwashed pillows for long periods can cause them to develop bacteria and viruses. Using fresh pillow covers can help you prevent conjunctivitis and other infections that may be caused in your eyes, nose, mouth, or face.

Prevention is better than cure. Taking preventive steps can help you avoid this condition completely. The core aim is to maintain proper hygiene and avoid eye contact with things that can affect their hygiene.

Conjunctivitis as discussed can cause discomfort and inflammation in the eyes. Taking these steps can help you stay safe from various viruses and bacteria that can cause numerous other decisions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.