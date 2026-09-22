The 10,000-step goal has become one of the most common fitness targets. But is 10,000 really necessary for everyone? The answer is no. The amount of movement a person needs can vary with age, fitness level, health conditions and daily routine. Studies have found that the health benefits can be seen at step counts below 10,000, particularly among older adults. For example, one study of older women found that around 4,400 steps a day helped lower mortality when compared to about 2,700 steps, while benefits appeared to level off around 7,500 steps.

There is also an important distinction between step targets and physical activity recommendations. The World Health Organisation (WHO) does not prescribe a specific number of steps for each age group. Instead, it recommends at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day for children and adolescents aged 5-17, and 150-300 minutes of moderate activity each week for adults. For people aged 65 and above, balance and strength activities are also important. Hence, rather than treating 10,000 as a compulsory number, think of steps as one simple way to monitor how active you are.

5-17 Years: Focus On 60 Minutes Of Movement

Step range: Around 10,000-12,000 steps can be a useful activity benchmark for many children and teenagers, but it should not replace the 60-minute activity recommendation.

Around 10,000-12,000 steps can be a useful activity benchmark for many children and teenagers, but it should not replace the 60-minute activity recommendation. What matters: Children should get an average of at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day.

Children should get an average of at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day. Make it varied: Running, cycling, playing sports, walking and active games can all contribute.

At least three days a week should include activities that strengthen muscles and bones.

18-39 Years: Around 7,000-10,000 Steps

Practical target: Around 7,000-10,000 steps a day is a reasonable range for generally healthy adults.

Around 7,000-10,000 steps a day is a reasonable range for generally healthy adults. Why not obsess over 10,000? Research in middle-aged adults found that reaching at least 7,000 steps a day was linked to lower mortality compared to fewer than 7,000 steps, while going beyond 10,000 did not show additional mortality benefit in that study.

Research in middle-aged adults found that reaching at least 7,000 steps a day was linked to lower mortality compared to fewer than 7,000 steps, while going beyond 10,000 did not show additional mortality benefit in that study. Add intensity: Brisk walking and other moderate activities count toward the recommended 150-300 minutes of weekly activity.

Brisk walking and other moderate activities count toward the recommended 150-300 minutes of weekly activity. Avoid long sitting: Breaking up prolonged periods of sitting is also important.

40-59 Years: Aim For 7,000-10,000 Steps

Practical target: Around 7,000-10,000 steps can be used as a daily goal, depending on fitness and health.

Around 7,000-10,000 steps can be used as a daily goal, depending on fitness and health. Build gradually: Someone currently walking 3,000-4,000 steps should increase gradually rather than suddenly aiming for 10,000.

Someone currently walking 3,000-4,000 steps should increase gradually rather than suddenly aiming for 10,000. Think beyond steps: Adults should also include muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week.

Adults should also include muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week. Consistency matters: Regular movement throughout the week is more useful than trying to compensate for an inactive lifestyle with occasional very long walks.

60-69 Years: Around 6,000-8,000 Steps

Practical target: Around 6,000-8,000 steps may be a realistic range for healthy older adults.

Around 6,000-8,000 steps may be a realistic range for healthy older adults. Evidence: A meta-analysis cited in JAMA research found that the association between increasing steps and lower mortality tended to level off around 6,000-8,000 steps in adults older than 60.

A meta-analysis cited in JAMA research found that the association between increasing steps and lower mortality tended to level off around 6,000-8,000 steps in adults older than 60. Prioritise safety: Comfortable walking, appropriate footwear and gradual increases are important.

Comfortable walking, appropriate footwear and gradual increases are important. Add strength and balance: These activities can help maintain mobility and reduce fall risk.

70 Years And Above: Quality Matters More Than A Number

Practical target: There is no single ideal step count. Starting from the person's current activity level and gradually increasing movement may be more appropriate.

There is no single ideal step count. Starting from the person's current activity level and gradually increasing movement may be more appropriate. Even modest increase can help: Older women in one study showed health benefits at fewer than 10,000 steps per day.

Older women in one study showed health benefits at fewer than 10,000 steps per day. Focus on staying independent: Walking, balance exercises and strength activities can help maintain everyday mobility.

Walking, balance exercises and strength activities can help maintain everyday mobility. Health conditions: People with mobility issues or chronic conditions should adjust activity according to their abilities and medical advice. WHO recommends balance and strength-focused activity for older adults.

Is 10,000 Steps Still A Good Goal?

Yes, 10,000 can be a good personal target if it is comfortable and achievable, however, it is not a universal requirement. Studies suggest that there can be meaningful health benefits that can happen at lower step counts, particularly in older adults. One JAMA Network Open study also found that adults who reached 8,000 or more steps on some days of the week had lower mortality risk than those who reached that level on no days.

The better way is to use your age, current fitness and health status as a guide. If you are currently inactive, even adding 1,000-2,000 steps to your usual daily total can be a good starting point.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.