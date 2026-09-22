The bent-over row is one of the most effective exercises for building a stronger back. It primarily works the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids and trapezius, while also engaging the rear shoulders, biceps, core and lower back to stabilise the body. But because the exercise involves hinging forward while moving a weight, poor technique can put unnecessary stress on the lower back and shoulders. Whether you perform the exercise with a barbell, dumbbells or another resistance, getting the basic movement pattern right is more important than simply lifting heavier. A controlled row, with a stable torso and proper range of motion, can help you train the back muscles more effectively while reducing the risk of technique-related strain.

How To Do A Bent-Over Row Correctly

1. Start with your feet stable

Stand with your feet roughly hip-width apart. Keep your toes pointing naturally forward and hold the barbell or dumbbells with a comfortable grip. Before you begin the movement, brace your core and keep your spine in a neutral position.

2. Hinge at your hips

Instead of simply bending from your waist, push your hips backwards and slightly bend your knees. Your torso should move forward as your hips travel backwards. Keep your chest open and your back neutral. The exact torso angle can vary depending on the variation and your individual mobility, but you should be able to maintain control throughout the movement.

3. Keep your core braced

A common mistake is allowing the torso to move excessively while rowing. Take a breath, brace your abdominal muscles and maintain a stable torso. Your lower back should not repeatedly round and straighten as you lift the weight.

4. Pull the weight towards your torso

From the hinged position, pull the weight towards your lower ribs or upper abdomen, depending on the variation and grip. Think about driving your elbows backwards rather than simply pulling with your hands. This can help you focus on the muscles of the upper and middle back.

5. Avoid shrugging your shoulders

Keep your shoulders controlled rather than allowing them to creep towards your ears during every repetition. At the top of the movement, squeeze your shoulder blades gently without aggressively pulling them together or extending the elbows excessively behind the body.

6. Lower the weight slowly

The lowering phase is part of the exercise. After bringing the weight towards your torso, lower it under control until your arms are extended again. Avoid simply dropping the weight or allowing gravity to take over.

Common Bent-Over Row Mistakes

Using Too Much Weight

One of the biggest problems with bent-over rows is choosing a weight that is too heavy to control. If you have to jerk your torso, swing the weight or use your legs to complete each repetition, the load may be beyond what you can currently handle with good form. A lighter weight with controlled repetitions is generally more useful than a heavier weight that changes the movement pattern.

Rounding The Lower Back

Losing a neutral spinal position can make the exercise harder to control. Maintaining a strong hip hinge and braced core throughout the set is important. If you cannot maintain your position as fatigue builds, consider reducing the weight or stopping the set.

Turning The Row Into A Full-Body Swing

Your torso should remain relatively stable. Some movement can occur naturally, particularly with heavier training, but repeatedly using momentum to move the weight takes the focus away from the intended pulling movement.

Pulling Only With The Arms

The biceps are involved in a row, but the exercise is primarily used as a back movement. Thinking about moving the elbows backwards can help you avoid turning every repetition into a biceps curl.

Moving Too Quickly

Fast, uncontrolled repetitions can reduce your ability to maintain the correct position. A controlled lifting and lowering phase gives you greater control over the exercise and makes it easier to recognise when your technique starts breaking down.

How Many Repetitions Should You Do?

The appropriate number of repetitions depends on your training goal, experience and the weight being used. For general strength and muscle-building training, moderate repetition sets are commonly used. Instead of focusing only on a particular number, choose a load that allows you to complete your planned repetitions with consistent technique. As you become stronger, gradually increasing the resistance while maintaining form can help you continue progressing.

Barbell Or Dumbbell Bent-Over Row?

Both variations can be useful. A barbell row allows you to train both sides together and can be loaded progressively. However, because the torso remains hinged, maintaining a stable position becomes particularly important as the weight increases. Dumbbell rows can offer greater freedom of movement and can be performed with both arms simultaneously or one arm at a time. The single-arm version may also make it easier to focus on each side individually. Neither variation is automatically better for everyone. Your choice can depend on your training experience, goals, equipment and ability to maintain good technique.

When Should You Stop A Set?

Muscle fatigue and burning are common during resistance training. Sharp pain, sudden discomfort or a significant change in your movement pattern is different. If you are repeatedly losing your hip-hinge position, rounding your back, jerking the weight or experiencing pain, stop the set rather than trying to force additional repetitions. If you have an existing back or shoulder injury, it is also worth discussing the exercise and appropriate variation with a qualified fitness professional or healthcare professional before loading it heavily. Bent-over rows can be a valuable addition to a back workout, but the exercise is not about moving the heaviest possible weight. A stable hip hinge, neutral spine, braced core, controlled pull and slow lowering phase are the foundations of good technique. Master the movement with a manageable load first. Once your form remains consistent, you can gradually increase the resistance and build strength without letting heavier weights dictate your technique

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