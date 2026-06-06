Staying physically active is extremely important. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), adults aged between 18 to 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both. While both strength training and cardiovascular exercises are known to improve health, a new study suggests that combining the two may be one of the most effective ways to live longer.

Researchers followed more than 1,47,000 adults for up to 30 years and found that people who included both resistance training and aerobic exercise in their routine had the lowest risk of death from all causes. This study adds to growing evidence that different types of exercise work best when they are done together. The findings of this study are important because many people focus on only one form of exercise. Some prefer walking, running, or cycling, while others spend most of their time lifting weights. The study shows that a balanced approach may provide the greatest health benefits.

What The Study Found

The research, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, examined long-term exercise habits and health outcomes among adults participating in three major health studies in the United States. Researchers tracked participants over several decades and regularly collected information about their physical activity habits.

The results showed that resistance training, such as lifting weights, using resistance bands, or performing bodyweight exercises, was associated with a lower risk of premature death. However, the greatest benefits were seen among people who combined strength training with aerobic activities like walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming.

According to the study, individuals who performed moderate amounts of resistance training experienced a noticeable reduction in mortality risk. When resistance training was paired with regular aerobic exercise, the reduction in risk was even greater, highlighting the value of a well-rounded fitness routine.

Why Is Strength Training Important

Strength training helps build and maintain muscle mass, which naturally declines with age. Strong muscles support daily activities, improve balance, protect joints, and reduce the risk of falls. Resistance exercises also improve bone and metabolic health.

The study found that around 90 to 120 minutes of strength training per week appeared to provide the most benefits. Researchers noted that doing significantly more than this did not lead to additional reductions in mortality risk. This suggests that moderate, consistent training may be more important than spending long hours in the gym.

Strength training is also highly beneficial. People can use weights, resistance bands, gym machines, or even their own body weight. Exercises such as squats, push-ups, lunges, and resistance-band workouts can all contribute to better strength and overall health.

The Benefits of Cardio Exercise

Aerobic exercise, often called cardio, improves heart and lung function. Activities such as brisk walking, running, cycling, and swimming help the body use oxygen more efficiently and strengthen the cardiovascular system. Regular cardio has been linked to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions.

Cardio exercise also helps improve endurance, supports weight management, and can boost mental well-being. Many public health guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week because of its health benefits.

While cardio alone provides important protection against disease, the latest findings suggest that combining it with strength training creates a stronger overall effect. The two forms of exercise appear to complement each other, supporting different aspects of health and fitness.

Tips For Better Health

One of the most encouraging aspects of the study is that the benefits happened with realistic amounts of exercise. People did not need extreme workout schedules to see positive results. Moderate strength training combined with regular cardio was enough to make a meaningful difference.

For most adults, a practical routine could include two strength-training sessions each week along with regular walking, cycling, jogging, or other aerobic activities. This balanced approach supports muscle strength, heart health, mobility, and overall well-being.

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