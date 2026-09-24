Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), now known as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), is often linked to irregular periods, acne, unwanted facial hair and weight changes. But hormonal changes linked to the condition can affect more than just the menstrual cycle. Some signs may show up in places that people do not usually connect with PMOS, including the scalp, skin and even gums.

PMOS is a common hormonal condition in which the body may produce higher levels of androgens, or male hormones. Insulin resistance can also play a role in many cases. Since these changes can affect different parts of the body, it is important to look at the bigger picture instead of linking every symptom to one condition.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares an Instagram post highlighting four signs that, according to her, women may notice on their bodies but may not immediately connect with PMOS. She also points out that one of these signs can be linked to another condition and should not simply be assumed to be PMOS.

4 Lesser-Known Symptoms of PMOS

1. Bleeding Gums

Chowdhary explains that gum tissue contains androgen receptors. When androgen levels are higher, as can happen with PMOS, there may be more inflammation around the gums. This can lead to bleeding gums. She points out that while better flossing may help oral health, recurring gum problems may need a closer look.

2. Painful Boils And Lumps

Recurring painful boils or lumps in the armpits, groin or under the breasts could be hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a skin condition that causes painful lumps under the skin. Chowdhary says women with HS are more likely to have PMOS and links the two conditions to factors including insulin resistance and higher androgen levels. Instead of repeatedly taking antibiotics, she advises women to get the issue properly evaluated.

3. A Widening Hair Partition

Hair thinning mainly around the crown can sometimes appear in women with PMOS. The nutritionist refers to the pattern as a “Christmas tree pattern”. She explains that higher activity of the enzyme 5-alpha reductase can lead to more conversion of testosterone into DHT, which can shrink hair follicles and contribute to hair thinning.

4. A Fat Pad At The Base Of The Neck

A fat pad around the base of the neck may look similar to a PMOS-related change, but Chowdhary stressed that this is not a classic sign of PMOS. She says it is more commonly associated with Cushing's syndrome, a condition involving prolonged exposure to high cortisol levels.

Since some symptoms can overlap, Rashi Chowdhary advises women not to assume that every hormonal symptom is PMOS and to discuss appropriate screening with a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.