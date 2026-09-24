Supplements have become a regular part of many people's health routines. Some take them when they do not get enough sunlight, while others take them for bone health. But just because a supplement is easily available does not mean everyone needs it.

The right supplement, amount and timing can be different for each person. Taking something without knowing if it is needed can also lead to unwanted health problems.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared four key questions she asks before suggesting a supplement to anyone. She believes it is important to first understand what the person wants to achieve and whether a supplement is actually needed for that goal. The next steps are choosing the right dose and checking if the product is safe for that particular person.

On Instagram, Jain shares, “First, what is your goal? Are we actually trying to correct a deficiency, support a medical condition, or are we just taking it because supplements are trending? Second, do you actually need the supplement? I'm going to look into your diet, your symptoms, your lifestyle, and even your blood work to analyse properly before I put you on supplements. Third, what is the dosage that we're going to give you? More isn't always better when it comes to supplements.”

“The last one is: Is the supplement actually safe for you? We're going to talk about the medications that you've been put on, specific medical conditions, pregnancy, and other details that actually matter and can interfere with the supplement that you're taking. So ask these questions before you go on supplements. Share this with someone who is a supplement addict.”

Dr Max Gowland, founder of Prime Fifty, explained that not every supplement is useful or made well. Some may contain unsuitable amounts or may not provide much nutritional value. At the same time, certain supplements may help people who are not getting enough nutrients from their food, especially elders who need to support their muscles, bones and overall health.

He suggested starting with healthy food and daily habits. This means eating enough protein, vegetables, fruits and healthy fats while choosing fewer highly processed foods. Staying active, doing strength exercises, spending time outdoors and getting enough sleep are also important. If these habits do not provide everything a person needs, carefully selected supplements may help.

Also Read: Trying To Meet Your Daily Protein Requirements? Here's When You Are Overdoing It