A specific batch of thyroid tablets sold in the US has been recalled after testing found the pills could contain more thyroid hormone than intended. Here is what patients need to know. A thyroid medicine recall in the US has been upgraded to the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) most serious Class I classification after testing found that a particular batch of tablets could be "superpotent". The term means the medicine may contain a higher amount of thyroid hormone than the intended dose, potentially increasing the risk of serious health problems in people taking the affected product. However, the recall does not apply to all thyroid medicines. It is limited to one specific lot of Thyroid Tablets, USP 30 mg manufactured by Vitruvias Therapeutics Inc. The company initially announced the voluntary recall on August 21, 2026, while the FDA published its recall notice on August 24.

Which Thyroid Medicine Has Been Recalled?

The affected product is Thyroid Tablets, USP 30 mg. Patients in the US can check their medicine packaging for the following details:

Product: Thyroid Tablets, USP 30 mg

NDC: 69680-166-00

Lot number: 504950

Expiry date: September 30, 2026

Units released: 3,655

Units sold: 1,955

The affected lot was distributed through Vitruvias Therapeutics' direct accounts in the US between January 31 and September 30, 2025. The FDA's Class I designation is reserved for recalls in which there is a reasonable probability that using the affected product could cause serious health consequences.

Why Can Too Much Thyroid Hormone Be Harmful?

Thyroid hormone replacement requires careful dosing because the body needs thyroid hormones within a relatively narrow range. The recalled tablets contain levothyroxine (T4) and liothyronine (T3) and are prescribed to treat hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones. If a person receives more thyroid hormone than their body requires, it can lead to excessive thyroid hormone exposure and symptoms associated with hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid. According to the FDA, these may include:

Weight loss Heat intolerance Fatigue Nervousness Muscle weakness High blood pressure Chest pain Rapid heartbeat Heart-rhythm disturbances

The severity of symptoms can vary depending on the amount of excess hormone and how long a person is exposed to it.

Who May Face Greater Risk?

Excess thyroid hormone exposure can be particularly concerning for certain groups. Older adults may be more vulnerable to cardiovascular effects, including problems involving the heart. Pregnant women also require careful thyroid hormone management, as overtreatment has been associated with maternal and fetal complications. Infants may also be at risk because excessive thyroid hormone exposure can affect normal growth and development. This is why thyroid medicines should be taken at the prescribed dose and any changes should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Should You Stop Taking The Recalled Medicine?

Do not stop taking the medicine on your own simply because you have heard about the recall. Patients who have the affected Lot 504950 should contact their doctor or healthcare provider for advice. If necessary, the doctor can arrange an appropriate replacement prescription. Thyroid hormone replacement is generally managed carefully because suddenly changing or stopping treatment can also cause problems. The FDA and manufacturer therefore advise patients to check the lot number on their medicine rather than assuming that every Thyroid Tablets, USP 30 mg product, or every thyroid medicine, is affected.

What Should Patients Do Now?

If you are taking this medicine in the US, check your packaging for Lot 504950. If the lot number matches, contact your healthcare provider or pharmacist and ask about the appropriate next step and whether you need a replacement supply. Patients should also avoid changing the dose, switching medicines or stopping thyroid hormone treatment without medical guidance. The key point is that this is a lot-specific recall, not a recall of all thyroid medicines. Checking the product and lot details can help patients determine whether their medicine is actually affected.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.