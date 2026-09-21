Health supplements have become an easy and safe way for us to ensure we get the required amount of nutrients. In today's busy world, it is not always possible for us to eat healthy. With processed foods and easy ready-to-eat dishes a big part of life, health supplements can feel like a way to ensure our bodies stay healthy.

With the spike in demand for these supplements, a variety of options are now available in the market. But not all supplements are essential for your body, according to dietician and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

In a video, Agarwal explains how some supplements are “just expensive hype in a bottle.”



Are All Supplements Useful?



Agarwal says that buying supplements such as branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) is not helpful if your protein intake is already adequate. If you do so, BCAAs can just become an “expensive flavoured drink” instead of something that improves your health.

The dietician lists vitamin D as an essential supplement to purchase. “Nowadays everyone is deficient in vitamin D,” she explains.

For Agarwal, omega 3 is another essential supplement to buy, especially if you are not eating nuts, fish, or seeds.

Agarwal advises against buying fat burners. The nutritionist claims that no "magic supplements” can reduce fat, and you need some kind of strength training to shed a few kilos.

She also says that while green powders may look “trendy,” you need to eat vegetables.

Magnesium glycinate gets a nod from Agarwal. She says the supplement is good for proper sleep. It is also essential if you are not getting proper nutrients in your diet.

Creatine supplements are another option that the health expert approves of when it comes to improving strength and performance.

And what about protein powders? Agarwal says they are “not a magical necessity” but offer a "convenient hack” when actual meal prep is not proper.

“D3, omega-3, magnesium, creatine & protein can be useful when you actually need them. BCAAs, fat burners, greens powders? Maybe let your wallet breathe. Supplement smart. Don't let trends supplement your bank balance,” Agarwal captioned the video.



At the end of the clip, Agarwal advises her followers to choose supplements based on what their body needs instead of going by trends.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.