A 25-year-old man, Alfie Goddard, died after consuming a fatal amount of caffeine tablets, according to a report of an inquest. Emergency services were called after he was found walking barefoot and vomiting blood in the street, and he was subsequently taken to hospital. He suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived. According to a report in The Mirror, toxicology testing later found caffeine levels consistent with a fatal overdose, and the death was ruled as accidental.

Caffeine is one of the most commonly consumed stimulants in the world, found in coffee, tea, energy drinks, pre-workout products and caffeine tablets. But this recent case from the UK has highlighted how consuming extremely high amounts of caffeine can have serious, and potentially fatal, consequences. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that up to 400 mg of caffeine a day is generally not associated with negative effects for most healthy adults. However, sensitivity varies depending on factors such as body weight, medications and underlying health conditions.

Excessive caffeine can affect the heart, nervous system and digestive system, while severe toxicity can cause dangerous heart rhythms, seizures and, in extreme cases, death. Here, take a look at some of the side effects of excess caffeine.

Side Effects Of Excess Caffeine

1. Rapid Heartbeat

Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system and can temporarily increase heart rate. After consuming too much caffeine, a person may notice that their heart is beating faster than usual. While this can happen even with moderate amounts in sensitive people, a very high intake can put added stress.

2. Heart Palpitations

Excess caffeine can cause a sensation of the heart racing, pounding or beating irregularly. Some people may feel as though their heart is skipping a beat. In cases of severe caffeine toxicity, it can interfere with the heart's normal rhythm and lead to potentially dangerous arrhythmias.

3. High Blood Pressure

Caffeine can cause a temporary rise in blood pressure due to its stimulating effect on the body. Large amounts may cause a steep increase in your blood pressure, particularly among people who are sensitive to caffeine. Those with existing blood pressure issues may need to be careful about their intake.

4. Anxiety And Restlessness

Too much caffeine can overstimulate the nervous system. This may leave a person feeling nervous, anxious, irritable or unusually restless. High doses can make it difficult to calm down.

5. Jitters And Trembling

Excess caffeine may cause shaky hands, muscle trembling or a feeling of internal restlessness. These symptoms occur because caffeine increases nervous system activity.

6. Sleep Problems

Caffeine can interfere with the body's ability to fall asleep, particularly when it is consumed later in the day. Too much caffeine may reduce sleep quality and make a person feel tired the following day.

7. Headache

Caffeine has a complex relationship with headaches. Small amounts are included in some headache medicines because they can enhance pain relief. However, consuming excessive amounts may trigger headaches in some people. Headaches may also occur in people who regularly consume a lot of caffeine and suddenly reduce or stop their intake.

8. Nausea And Vomiting

High doses of caffeine can irritate the stomach and digestive system, causing nausea, vomiting and stomach discomfort. When caffeine intake is extremely high, these symptoms may become part of a more serious pattern of caffeine toxicity.

9. Dehydration-Related Symptoms

Caffeine has a mild diuretic effect, which means it can increase urine production. However, moderate caffeine consumption does not usually cause significant dehydration. Very high intake may lead to fluid loss, especially if it is accompanied by repeated vomiting or diarrhoea.

10. Confusion or disorientation

Severe caffeine toxicity can affect the brain and nervous system. A person who has consumed an extremely high amount may develop confusion, agitation or disorientation.

11. Seizures

Extremely high levels of caffeine can cause seizures. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned about the dangers of pure and highly concentrated caffeine products, where small measurement errors can result in dangerously high doses. Severe caffeine toxicity can become life-threatening.

12. Dangerous Heart Rhythms

One of the most serious consequences of a caffeine overdose is disruption of the heart's normal electrical activity. Extremely high caffeine exposure can trigger abnormal heart rhythms, which may reduce the heart's ability to pump blood effectively. In severe cases, this can lead to cardiac arrest.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.