The issue is not always that children are getting "too much screen time" or simply refusing bedtime. Sleep is shaped by circadian rhythm, sleep pressure, light exposure, emotional arousal and the consistency of daily routines. When these systems are repeatedly disrupted, a child may find it difficult to fall asleep, stay asleep or wake refreshed.

Late Screens Can Shift The Body Clock

Blue light is often blamed for poor sleep, but the bigger problem is more complex. Light, particularly bright light reaching the eyes in the evening, can suppress melatonin, the hormone that signals biological night. Interactive screens add another layer. Gaming, short videos and social media can increase alertness and emotional stimulation precisely when the brain needs to wind down. A child watching a calm programme at 9 PM is not experiencing the same stimulation as one playing a competitive game. Parents should therefore focus on both screen timing and screen content. Parents should ideally keep stimulating devices away during the final hour before sleep, rather than relying on one rule for every child.

An Irregular Bedtime Can Create "Social Jet Lag"

Children do not reset their biological clock each night. A large difference between weekday and weekend sleep schedules can produce a pattern similar to jet lag. This phenomenon is often referred to as social jet lag. A child may wake later and sleep during the weekends and then experience difficulty sleeping at the usual times during the week. A fixed rise time can be more useful than constantly trying to put the child to bed earlier. Getting natural exposure to light early in the morning can help regulate the circadian rhythms, while a regular schedule for meals, activities, and bedtime reinforces the message.

Bedtime Should Not Become A Negotiation

Repeated requests for water, another story, another snack or permission to use the toilet can turn bedtime into a prolonged interaction. The problem is not the child asking for something. It is the learned association that delaying sleep produces attention or additional privileges. A short, predictable routine works better. Bathing, brushing, reading and lights out in roughly the same sequence gives the brain a set of cues that sleep is approaching. This is a practical application of behavioural sleep medicine, which uses consistent responses to strengthen healthy sleep associations.

Parents Also Need to Watch the "Sleep Crutches"

Some children become dependent on specific conditions to fall asleep, such as a parent lying beside them, television playing or constant rocking. These are sleep associations. They are not automatically harmful, but they can become problematic when the child cannot return to sleep without them after normal nighttime awakenings. Gradual changes are usually easier than abruptly removing every familiar cue. A parent can slowly reduce their presence, lower background stimulation or replace a screen with a quiet, predictable alternative.

Daytime Habits Often Decide What Happens At Night

Bedtime does not dictate sleep entirely. The younger generation who remains indoors for a major part of the day and does not involve himself/herself in physical activities will accumulate less amount of sleep pressure by the evening. Sleep pressure is defined as the need for sleep one experiences biologically. Parents must make sure that their children have enough physical activity, exposure to natural daylight, and have naps during appropriate hours.

Caffeine found in cola beverages and energy drinks as well as in some chocolate products may also hinder sleep in children who are sensitive to its effects.

When Sleep Problems Need Medical Attention

Persistent snoring, gasping, mouth breathing, restless sleep, morning headaches or significant daytime sleepiness should not be dismissed as poor habits. These can signal conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea or other sleep disorders. The goal is not a perfectly controlled bedtime. It is a rhythm that allows the child's developing brain and body to obtain sufficient, restorative sleep. Small changes in light, timing, stimulation and consistency can often matter more than another battle over bedtime.

(By Dr Ankur Chawla, Consultant Pediatrician, Kailash Hospital, Noida)

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