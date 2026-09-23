Aerobic exercises are known to be beneficial for your heart, lungs and immune system among others. Now, new research suggests that regular aerobic activity could also benefit brain function in postmenopausal women. This could be especially useful in skills such as planning, decision-making, staying organised and switching between tasks. The findings come from a recent analysis of a randomised controlled trial published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

Researchers found that postmenopausal women who took part in a six-month aerobic exercise programme showed greater improvements in executive function than those who followed a stretching and toning programme. The benefits were seen after three months and became stronger by six months. This study is important because menopause is associated with changes that can impact both physical and cognitive health. Researchers say aerobic exercise may support brain health through several pathways, including better cardiovascular fitness, blood flow to the brain and metabolic health. However, the findings do not mean that exercise can prevent Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

What Did The Study Find?

The researchers analysed data from 93 cognitively healthy women between 20 and 67 years of age. Around 43% of the participants were postmenopausal. The women were assigned to either an aerobic exercise programme or a stretching-and-toning programme, with both groups exercising four days a week for six months.

Among postmenopausal women, those in the aerobic exercise group experienced better improvements in executive functions compared with the stretching-and-toning group. The researchers adjusted their analysis for factors including age, education and baseline cognitive performance. The improvement was visible after three months and remained evident at six months.

The study focused particularly on executive function rather than showing improvements across every area of cognition. The researchers did not find the same clear benefit for processing speed, attention, working memory, language or episodic memory in their exploratory analyses.

What Is Executive Function?

Executive function refers to a group of mental skills that help a person manage everyday activities. These skills are important for making decisions, organising tasks and responding appropriately to changing situations. Examples include:

Planning: Deciding what needs to be done and arranging tasks in the right order.

Deciding what needs to be done and arranging tasks in the right order. Working memory: Holding information in mind while completing a task.

Holding information in mind while completing a task. Cognitive flexibility: Switching between tasks or adapting to a new situation.

Switching between tasks or adapting to a new situation. Inhibitory control: Resisting distractions or acting on an immediate impulse.

These abilities are important for maintaining independence as people grow older.

Why Could Aerobic Exercise Help The Brain?

Aerobic exercise increases the heart rate and breathing for a sustained period. This may have several effects that support brain health. Research suggests regular aerobic activity can improve cardiovascular fitness and blood-vessel function. It may also improve cerebral blood flow, helping the brain receive oxygen and glucose needed for normal function. Earlier research in postmenopausal women has also found that aerobic exercise can increase blood-flow velocity in the brain.

Exercise may also support metabolic health by helping with blood pressure, blood sugar regulation and cholesterol levels. These factors are closely connected with the health of blood vessels supplying the brain. Aerobic activity has also been associated with processes involved in brain plasticity, including pathways linked with neuronal survival and learning.

What Is Moderate Aerobic Exercise?

Moderate aerobic activity is generally rhythmic and continuous and makes the heart beat faster. One simple way to judge the intensity is the talk test: a person should be able to talk while exercising but should not be able to comfortably sing. Examples include:

Brisk walking

Cycling

Water aerobics

Dancing

Active gardening

Doubles tennis or pickleball

The strongest cognitive benefits were reported among participants doing about 45 minutes of moderate aerobic activity four times a week.

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