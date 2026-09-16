If you want to improve your heart health, should you lace up your running shoes or start doing bodyweight squats? The answer depends on what you want to improve because these two exercises challenge the body in different ways. Running is primarily an aerobic activity that continuously raises the heart rate and improves cardiorespiratory fitness. Squats, meanwhile, are mainly a strength exercise that works the muscles of the lower body and supports functional fitness. So, is one better for the heart than the other? According to Dr Shantanu Singhal, Consultant Cardiology, Fortis Greater Noida, neither bodyweight squats nor running is universally "better". The right choice depends on factors such as age, fitness level, medical history and exercise tolerance.

Running Is An Aerobic Exercise

Running is primarily a cardiovascular or aerobic activity. When you run, your heart rate remains elevated for a sustained period, requiring the heart and lungs to continuously supply oxygen to working muscles. For a healthy person who can run comfortably, regular moderate-intensity running can improve cardiovascular endurance and overall cardiorespiratory fitness. Running can also support blood-pressure control and help with maintaining a healthy body weight, both of which are relevant to long-term heart health. However, running is not suitable for everyone at the same intensity. Someone who is new to exercise or has been inactive for a long time may benefit from starting with lower-intensity activity before progressing to running.

What Do Bodyweight Squats Do?

Bodyweight squats are primarily a strength exercise. They work several major muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes, while also requiring the core to help stabilise the body. Strong lower-body muscles are important for functional fitness because they help with everyday activities such as sitting down, standing up, climbing stairs and walking.

Squats can also raise your heart rate, particularly when performed repeatedly or incorporated into a circuit-style workout. However, they generally should not be considered a complete replacement for aerobic exercise. "Bodyweight squats, on the other hand, are mainly a strength exercise. They strengthen the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and core, improve functional fitness and support muscle mass," Dr Singhal explained.

Can Strength Training Also Protect The Heart?

Strength training is increasingly recognised as an important part of overall health, rather than simply a way to build muscle. Research included in a large analysis has found an association between regular muscle-strengthening activity and a lower risk of premature death. Compared with people who did no strength training, those who performed around 30 to 60 minutes of muscle-strengthening exercise per week had a 10 to 17 per cent lower risk of early death. Another long-term study included in the analysis found that regular strength training was associated with a 32 per cent lower risk of high blood pressure and a 29 per cent lower risk of metabolic syndrome. These findings do not mean that squats alone prevent heart disease. They highlight the potential value of incorporating resistance or muscle-strengthening exercise into an overall active lifestyle.

Squats Can Raise Your Heart Rate, But They Are Not Running

A common misconception is that because squats can leave you breathless and make your heart beat faster, they provide the same cardiovascular training as running. They do not necessarily provide the same type or duration of aerobic stimulus.

Repeated squats, particularly when performed at a faster pace or as part of a circuit, can significantly raise the heart rate. But the primary training effect remains muscular strength and endurance. Running, on the other hand, involves sustained rhythmic movement that places a continuous demand on the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. This is why the two exercises are better viewed as complementary rather than competing forms of exercise.

So, Which One Is Better For Heart Health?

If the specific goal is improving aerobic capacity and cardiovascular endurance, running generally provides a stronger stimulus. If the goal is building lower-body strength, maintaining muscle and improving functional fitness, bodyweight squats are valuable. But heart health involves more than aerobic capacity alone. Maintaining a healthy body weight, managing blood pressure and blood sugar, preserving muscle mass and staying physically active all contribute to overall health. This is why combining aerobic and strength training can be a more comprehensive approach.

"For overall heart health, combining both is often more beneficial: aerobic activity such as brisk walking, jogging or running for cardiovascular fitness, along with strength exercises such as squats for muscular strength and metabolic health," said Dr Singhal.

How Should Beginners Start?

If you are new to exercise, suddenly beginning intensive running may place unnecessary stress on the body. A gradual progression can be more appropriate. You could start with brisk walking, progress to faster walking, then introduce short periods of jogging before eventually building towards running, depending on your fitness and exercise tolerance. The same principle applies to strength training.

Start with bodyweight squats and focus on learning proper technique. Once the movement becomes comfortable, repetitions or resistance can be increased gradually. There is no need to perform hundreds of squats simply because a particular workout routine recommends them. The appropriate volume depends on your fitness level and goals.

When Should You Talk To A Doctor Before Exercising?

Most healthy people can gradually increase their physical activity, but people with known cardiovascular disease or certain risk factors may need individualised advice. Anyone experiencing chest pain, unexplained breathlessness, dizziness or other concerning symptoms during physical activity should stop exercising and seek medical advice. People with known heart disease, significant cardiovascular risk factors or other medical conditions should discuss an appropriate exercise plan with their doctor before starting vigorous exercise. This does not mean that people with heart conditions should avoid exercise altogether. Rather, the type, intensity and duration of exercise may need to be tailored to their condition.

Bodyweight squats and running serve different purposes. Running is primarily an aerobic exercise, making it useful for improving cardiovascular endurance and cardiorespiratory fitness. Bodyweight squats are primarily a strength exercise, helping build the muscles of the legs and hips while supporting functional fitness. So instead of asking whether squats or running is better, consider what your body needs. For comprehensive fitness and heart health, combining aerobic activity such as brisk walking, jogging or running with strength exercises such as squats can provide benefits that neither type of exercise offers on its own. As Dr Singhal puts it, when it comes to building a healthier heart and body, think "both", not "either-or."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.