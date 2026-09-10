Do you struggle to start your day without your cup of coffee? You're not alone! Many people rely on coffee as a go-to solution for combating sleepiness and enhancing alertness. The primary reason coffee is so effective lies in its key ingredient: caffeine. Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant that blocks the action of adenosine, a neurotransmitter that promotes sleepiness. By doing this, caffeine helps increase the levels of other neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine, which can improve mood, boost energy, and sharpen focus.

However, there's a new strategy that can work much better than just drinking coffee alone. Combining caffeine with a brief nap can maximise alertness. Keep reading to learn how.

A nap right after drinking coffee: Here's how it works

The hack: Drinking coffee before taking a short nap.

This might seem counterintuitive at first, but the timing makes all the difference.

Taking a short nap right after drinking coffee, often called a "coffee nap," "nappuccino," or "nappa latte", is a highly effective productivity hack because of a perfect biological synergy between caffeine and your brain's sleep chemistry.

When you drink coffee, the caffeine doesn't hit your brain instantly. It has to pass through your stomach and small intestine, enter your bloodstream, and travel up to your brain, which takes about 20 to 30 minutes. During this time, if you take a quick nap, ideally around 20 minutes before the stimulant effects kick in, you can tap into the benefits of both coffee and napping.

A short nap allows your brain to rest and rejuvenate, reducing fatigue. When you awaken, the caffeine will have kicked in, providing an additional boost to your alertness, making you feel even more refreshed.

To make the hack effectively work, follow these tips:

Drink it fast

Consume a cup of black coffee, iced coffee, or a shot of espresso quickly so the 20-minute timer starts all at once.

Set an alarm for 20 minutes

Do not sleep past 30 minutes. If you enter deep, slow-wave sleep, you will wake up groggy and disoriented, which ruins the hack.

Just rest

Even if you can't fall completely asleep, just closing your eyes and entering a tranquil, half-asleep state still helps clear adenosine and rest your mind.

This combination leverages the restorative effects of a nap while also capitalising on the stimulant properties of caffeine, resulting in an enhanced state of wakefulness and improved cognitive performance. It's a powerful hack for anyone looking to beat sleepiness effectively!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.