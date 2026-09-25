When thinking about lung damage, smoking often comes to mind. While avoiding smoking is an effective way to protect lung health, it doesn't offer complete immunity against potential harm. On a daily basis, your lungs are exposed to various environmental factors, and consistent exposure to poor air quality can significantly affect lung health. Certain habits and lifestyle choices can also contribute to respiratory issues.

1. Exposure to air pollution

One major concern is the time spent breathing unhealthy or contaminated air. Pollution from traffic, particulate matter, and industrial emissions can irritate your airways, potentially leading to symptoms like wheezing or coughing. Spending extended periods outdoors or in jobs with high exposure to harmful substances increases the risk. To reduce lung exposure to pollution, it's essential to follow common-sense guidelines during bad weather and use protective measures when necessary.

2. Indoor pollution

Indoor air pollution is another significant health issue. This type of pollution originates from cooking emissions, smoke from burning biomass fuels, incense, and mosquito coils, as well as poor ventilation. Prolonged stays in poorly ventilated rooms expose the respiratory system to irritants. To mitigate this, it is advisable to use a quality kitchen exhaust, improve indoor ventilation, and minimise indoor smoke production.

3. Occupational hazards

Exposure to occupational hazards should not be considered a normal part of one's job. Those employed in construction, manufacturing, laboratories, or factories may regularly encounter dust, chemical fumes, or industrial particles. Long-term exposure can lead to respiratory diseases and other health problems. Adhering to workplace safety regulations is crucial for individuals spending several hours in potentially hazardous environments.

4. Secondhand smoke

Additionally, the effects of secondhand smoke cannot be overlooked. You don't need to be a smoker to inhale harmful tobacco-related chemicals; simply being near someone who smokes can expose you to toxins that irritate the respiratory system. It's important to maintain smoke-free homes, cars, and other shared spaces, especially to protect children, the elderly, and those with existing respiratory conditions.

5. Everyday products that can be harmful

Many everyday products also release noxious fumes. Items such as paints, solvents, and cleaning supplies can emit harmful chemicals, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces. It's essential to follow usage recommendations and ensure proper ventilation during use. Minimising exposure to concentrated vapours can help reduce airway irritation.

6. Sedetary lifestyle

Inactivity is another behaviour that may indirectly affect lung function. While it doesn't directly harm the lungs like smoking or pollution, physical inactivity can lower overall cardiorespiratory fitness. Individuals who are sedentary may experience shortness of breath during everyday activities sooner than those who are physically fit. This can lead to confusion about when to seek medical help. Incorporating appropriate physical activity into one's lifestyle can enhance fitness and endurance.

7. Ignoring symptoms

Perhaps the least recognised issue is the tendency to dismiss ongoing respiratory problems as normal. Persistent coughing, wheezing, chest discomfort, or unexplained shortness of breath should not be attributed merely to weather changes or pollution. Chronic symptoms may indicate underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic airway diseases, infections, or other respiratory issues.

In conclusion, lung health goes beyond simply avoiding cigarettes. Your lungs are constantly exposed to environmental conditions, making daily choices critical. To improve respiratory health, it is important to minimise exposure to polluted air, enhance indoor ventilation, adhere to workplace safety regulations, and promote physical activity. Most importantly, any unusual or persistent breathing issues should not be overlooked.

(Dr Ankit Kumar Sinha, Senior Consultant & Unit Head - Pulmonology, Respiratory & Sleep , Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

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