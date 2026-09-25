Anil Kapoor's return to running at 69 highlights why getting back to exercise after a long break should be gradual, especially as we get older. Doctors explain how to restart running safely and avoid injuries. At 69, actor Anil Kapoor is back to running. The actor recently shared an Instagram reel of himself running and revealed that it had been four years since he last recorded a run like this."The journey never really stopped; it just changed pace, changed shape, and kept moving forward," Kapoor wrote in the caption. He added, "Progress isn't always about how fast you can go. Sometimes, it's simply about persistence and consistency." While his message focuses on persistence, returning to running after a prolonged break requires more than motivation. The body may not immediately be ready to handle the same pace, distance or intensity it could manage several years ago. According to doctors, a gradual return can help reduce the risk of muscle strains, joint pain and overuse injuries.

Returning To Running? Start With The Right Shoes

One of the first things to consider before restarting running is footwear. Running shoes should fit properly, feel comfortable and provide adequate support and shock absorption. Using old or worn-out shoes that have been sitting in the cupboard for years may not provide the cushioning needed when returning to impact-based exercise. The right footwear can also help reduce unnecessary stress on the feet, ankles, knees and other joints.

Don't Try To Match Your Old Running Pace

A common mistake after an exercise break is trying to immediately return to the distance or speed one was previously comfortable with. "At 69, actor Anil Kapoor's return to running is a reminder that restarting exercise after a break should be approached gradually, regardless of age or fitness history," says Dr Akhil Rustagi, Senior Director and Head, Cardiology, ShardaCare - Healthcity.

Regular running can support cardiovascular health, muscle strength, mobility and mental well-being. However, suddenly returning to previous distances or speeds can increase the risk of muscle strains, joint pain and overuse injuries. Instead of treating the first run as a test of fitness, the goal should be to rebuild endurance and consistency.

First Ask Why You Stopped Running

The reason behind the exercise break matters. "If it was due to illness, injury, surgery, prolonged inactivity or a medical condition, it is advisable to seek medical clearance before resuming vigorous exercise," says Dr Rustagi. Even when the break was simply due to a busy schedule, older adults should consider existing cardiovascular risk factors, joint problems and musculoskeletal conditions before returning to vigorous exercise. This does not mean that people need to avoid running as they age. Rather, the intensity should be appropriate for their current fitness and health status.

Begin With Walking Or A Walk-Jog Routine

If you have not run for several months or years, you do not necessarily need to start with a continuous run. " A safe restart should begin with brisk walking, easy jogging or a walk-jog combination rather than immediately attempting long runs," says Dr Rustagi.

For example, a person can alternate between a few minutes of brisk walking and short periods of easy jogging. The duration and distance can then be increased gradually as the body adapts. One useful guide is to exercise at an intensity at which you can still speak in short sentences. If you are struggling to breathe or cannot comfortably talk, the intensity may be too high for an initial session.

Warm Up Before You Run

Warm-up becomes particularly important when returning to exercise. Dr Rustagi recommends five to 10 minutes of gentle walking and mobility exercises before running. This can help prepare the muscles and joints for the activity ahead. A cool-down is also useful. Instead of stopping abruptly after a run, gradually reducing the pace and walking for a few minutes allows the body to return towards its resting state.

Strength Training Can Support Your Running

Running should not be the only form of exercise. "Strength training twice a week can also complement running by supporting the muscles around the hips, knees, ankles and core," says Dr Rustagi. Building strength can help support movement and improve overall physical function. For older adults, a balanced exercise routine that includes aerobic activity, strength work, mobility and adequate recovery can be more sustainable than focusing solely on running.

Hydration And Sleep Matter Too

Getting back into running also requires attention to recovery. Adequate hydration, sufficient sleep and rest between demanding sessions can help the body recover from exercise. There is no need to run every day when restarting. Giving muscles and joints time to recover can be particularly important if the person has been inactive for a prolonged period.

Know When To Stop

Not every discomfort should be ignored in the name of pushing through. "Most importantly, listen to the body. Persistent joint pain, chest discomfort, unusual breathlessness, dizziness, palpitations or fainting should not be ignored and warrant medical evaluation," says Dr Rustagi. These symptoms can have several possible causes and should be assessed by a healthcare professional rather than being attributed automatically to age or lack of fitness.

The Goal Is Consistency, Not Speed

Anil Kapoor's message about persistence and consistency is particularly relevant when returning to exercise. After a long break, the objective should not be to immediately reproduce an old running pace or distance. Fitness can be rebuilt progressively through manageable sessions, adequate recovery and consistency. As Dr Rustagi puts it, "The goal after a break should not be to immediately regain a previous pace, but to rebuild consistency, strength and endurance safely."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.