A muscle strain is one of the most common injuries seen in clinical practice. Most improve with rest, medication, and physiotherapy. However, not every painful or stiff muscle is simply a strain. In some cases, what appears to be a routine sports injury or post-traumatic swelling may actually be a soft tissue sarcoma. Distinguishing between the two is important because delayed diagnosis can significantly affect treatment and outcomes.

Recently, an orthopaedic oncologist treated a patient who had consulted several doctors, including sports medicine specialists, for persistent stiffness in his thigh. The problem had been considered an unusual muscle condition for some time. Fortunately, the patient was eventually referred by his endocrinologist. An MRI revealed an unusually large tumour within the thigh, and a guided biopsy confirmed the diagnosis of sarcoma. The patient subsequently underwent surgery and is now recovering well on follow up.

According to the specialist, this case highlights an important reality in medicine. Signs and symptoms can vary considerably and are often masked. Both patients and doctors naturally hope that symptoms are caused by something less serious than cancer. This understandable reluctance to consider a malignant diagnosis may contribute to delays. Awareness remains the key because knowledge empowers patients and clinicians to recognise warning signs early, leading to more effective treatment.

When Is It More Than a Muscle Strain?

A true muscle strain or sprain is usually painful from the beginning. The pain gradually improves with treatment, and although recovery may take time, it follows a predictable course. Such injuries do not leave behind a persistent lump or swelling. Likewise, strains and sprains do not result in long-standing structural changes within the muscle.

Soft tissue sarcomas behave differently. They often have a gradual onset and may initially be painless, although pain can develop as the tumour enlarges. Rather than resolving, the swelling continues to persist or progressively increase in size.

Many soft tissue sarcomas remain unnoticed until a minor injury draws attention to the affected area. Patients may notice a lump after trauma and assume the injury caused it. In reality, the trauma is often coincidental. The tumour was already present, and the injury merely made it noticeable.

Common Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

Sarcomas can develop almost anywhere in the body. They may occur in the upper limbs, lower limbs, trunk, abdomen, thorax, vertebral column, spinal cord, or even the brain. Their presentation varies depending on the location and subtype. However, soft tissue sarcomas are commonly found in the superficial tissues of the arms, legs, and trunk, where they are more likely to be detected if examined carefully.

The specialist advises that any lump or swelling in these areas, whether painful or painless, that does not subside within two weeks should be considered a warning sign. Unlike injuries, sarcomas continue to enlarge over time. They are often firm, heterogeneous, and larger than expected for a routine injury.

Traumatic swellings usually appear immediately after injury. They are often red, tender, and painful at the onset, with symptoms gradually resolving over days or weeks. Imaging also reveals predictable changes as blood products within a traumatic lesion evolve over time.

Sarcomas, on the other hand, do not follow this pattern. The swelling persists, enlarges, and fails to resolve with routine treatment.

Why Proper Evaluation Matters

Any persistent or suspicious swelling should undergo scientific evaluation rather than being dismissed as a sports injury. Initial assessment may be as simple as an ultrasound, followed by an MRI when indicated. Imaging helps define the characteristics of the lesion and provides valuable information regarding its likely nature.

If imaging raises suspicion, a properly planned image-guided biopsy becomes essential. Biopsy establishes the diagnosis and allows the treating team to develop an appropriate management protocol. In some patients, treatment may include neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery, depending on the subtype and extent of disease.

The specialist strongly cautions against unplanned excision biopsies. Removing a suspicious lump without proper imaging, biopsy, and multidisciplinary planning can create significant clinical and therapeutic dilemmas, making subsequent treatment more complex.

Early Diagnosis Makes Treatment More Effective

Soft tissue sarcomas represent a group of biologically aggressive cancers, but they are often relatively uncomplicated when diagnosed early. With timely imaging, an appropriate biopsy, and treatment planned by a specialist team, outcomes can be significantly improved.

While the vast majority of muscle strains are benign injuries that heal with conservative treatment, persistent lumps, unexplained swelling, or symptoms that fail to improve deserve further evaluation. Recognising when an injury is not behaving as expected may be the difference between delayed diagnosis and timely treatment.

(By Dr Karthik KS, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, KMC Hospital Mangalore)

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