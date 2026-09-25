A good night's sleep is important for the body to recover, but stress, long working hours, screen time and an irregular routine can make it difficult to sleep well. While walking and other forms of exercise are often recommended for better sleep, strength training may also be beneficial. Activities that work the muscles can impact several other processes linked to sleep, including stress levels, mood and physical fatigue. Strength training involves exercises that make the muscles work against resistance. This can include bodyweight movements, resistance bands, weights or gym machines.

Regular strength training may help improve sleep quality and make it easier for some people to fall asleep. However, the timing, intensity and consistency of exercise can matter. Strength training should be viewed as one part of a healthy sleep routine rather than a replacement for good sleep habits or medical care when there's persistent sleep problems.

How Can Strength Training Help Sleep?

Strength training may support sleep through several physical and mental changes in the body.

May reduce stress: Exercise can help reduce tension and provide a healthy outlet for daily stress. Lower stress levels may make it easier to relax at bedtime.

Exercise can help reduce tension and provide a healthy outlet for daily stress. Lower stress levels may make it easier to relax at bedtime. Can improve mood: Regular physical activity is linked to better mood and reduced symptoms of stress and anxiety. A calmer mind may make it easier to settle down at night.

Regular physical activity is linked to better mood and reduced symptoms of stress and anxiety. A calmer mind may make it easier to settle down at night. May promote physical tiredness: Strength exercises place demands on the muscles. When performed appropriately, this physical activity may contribute to a natural feeling of tiredness later in the day.

Strength exercises place demands on the muscles. When performed appropriately, this physical activity may contribute to a natural feeling of tiredness later in the day. May support sleep quality: Regular exercise has been linked with improvements in aspects of sleep, including sleep quality and duration. Strength training can contribute to overall physical activity levels.

Regular exercise has been linked with improvements in aspects of sleep, including sleep quality and duration. Strength training can contribute to overall physical activity levels. May support a regular routine: Following a consistent exercise schedule can help you follow a more structured daily routine. Having regular wake-up, activity and bedtime patterns can also benefit sleep.

What Does Research Say?

Research on exercise and sleep suggests that regular physical activity can improve sleep in many people. Studies specifically examining resistance or strength training have also reported potential benefits, although results can vary depending on the participants, exercise programme and health conditions. Strength training may be particularly useful when combined with other forms of physical activity. It does not necessarily mean that doing harder or longer workouts will lead to better sleep. Consistency is generally more important than pushing the body to exhaustion.

People with sleep problems should also remember that poor sleep can have several causes. Medical conditions, medications, stress, caffeine, alcohol, shift work and an inconsistent sleep schedule can all affect sleep.

How Often Should You Do Strength Training?

There is no single strength-training routine that works for everyone. Beginners can start gradually and increase the workload as their body becomes accustomed to exercise.

Start slowly: If you are new to strength training, begin with manageable resistance and focus on proper technique.

If you are new to strength training, begin with manageable resistance and focus on proper technique. Be consistent: Regular sessions are more useful than occasional intense workouts.

Regular sessions are more useful than occasional intense workouts. Work different muscle groups: A balanced routine can include exercises that target the legs, back, chest, shoulders, arms and core.

A balanced routine can include exercises that target the legs, back, chest, shoulders, arms and core. Allow recovery: Muscles need time to recover after resistance exercise. Rest days can be part of a healthy training routine.

Muscles need time to recover after resistance exercise. Rest days can be part of a healthy training routine. Combine it with other activities: Walking, cycling or other moderate physical activities can complement strength training and help increase overall movement.

Can You Exercise Before Bed?

The effect of late-evening exercise can vary from person to person. Some people may feel relaxed and sleepy after exercising, while others may feel more alert, particularly after a vigorous workout.

If you're strength training close to bedtime, it may make it harder to sleep. Try moving the workout to earlier in the day. A lighter session in the evening may also be more comfortable than a very intense workout.

The key is to pay attention to how your body responds. Exercise should leave you feeling well-energised or relaxed rather than overstimulated when you are preparing for bed.

Exercise can support healthy sleep, but other daily habits also matter. A consistent sleep schedule, a comfortable bedroom, limited screen exposure before bed and avoiding excessive caffeine late in the day can all help to improve sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.