The World Health Organisation has underlined that approximately 164 million women who want to delay or avoid pregnancy are not using contraception. To highlight the urgent need for better and expanded access to contraceptives, WHO has issued new Guidelines on Expanding Contraceptive Options. These guidelines cover a wider range of safe and effective options so people can choose contraception that meets their needs.

Under these guidelines, WHO has officially recommended mifepristone as a "safe and effective" emergency contraception option.

The WHO update on mifepristone includes:

Timeline: The pill should be taken as soon as possible and within five days (120 hours) of unprotected sex.

Dosage and safety: Based on reviewed clinical evidence, the WHO recommends a low dose between 10 mg and 50 mg. The organisation states that at these low-to-medium doses, mifepristone is likely to be as safe and effective as other standard emergency contraceptive methods.

Supporting evidence: This decision aligns with findings from a comprehensive Cochrane Review published just days prior on September 21, 2026. The review, analysing 87 trials, determined that low-to-medium doses of mifepristone prevent more pregnancies with fewer side effects than other common options like levonorgestrel.

What is mifepristone? What is it typically used for?

"Mifepristone refers to a medication that inhibits progesterone hormone action. Mifepristone is used for medical abortion along with misoprostol during early pregnancy in medical settings. However, mifepristone is different from the conventional emergency contraceptive pills that mainly contain either levonorgestrel or ulipristal acetate," says Dr. Mannan Gupta, Chairman and HOD - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi.

Is it a safe emergency contraceptive?

"Though the use of low-dose mifepristone for emergency contraception has been researched in certain settings, it is important to consider the different approved uses, availability and recommended regimens of mifepristone according to different countries," Dr. Gupta adds.

"Emergency contraceptive pills should be administered whenever the individual has had unprotected sex with the aim of achieving the maximum effectiveness of the drugs. Levonorgestrel should ideally be administered within 72 hours after unprotected sex, while ulipristal acetate can be given within 120 hours. In certain situations, a copper IUD can also be put in place within 5 days after unprotected intercourse," Dr. Gupta mentions.

While WHO has recommended mifepristone as an emergency contraceptive pill, Dr. Gupta mentions that one should consult a doctor before using it.

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